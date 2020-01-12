Bishop Feehan boys basketball bounces back with experience

Loading...

A season after dealing with the pitfalls of a young team, Bishop Feehan benefits from the benefits of experience.

Supported by four returning starters from a year ago, including top scorer Yden Boucicaut and an enormous depth, the Shamrocks are starting an impressive 7-1 start. The piece to open the season has helped the Shamrocks to almost equal their victory total compared to a season ago when they finished 8-12 and missed the Div. 2 South Tournament.

“Our expectations were pretty high for this season,” said Feehan coach Dean O’Connor. “We have a number of returns. Although we were 8-12 last year, we lost a number of close games. Right now it’s great to have the record we have, but I’m not surprised because I think we have some good players. “

Surrounding Boucicaut are fellow returners Adam Drummond and Billy Oram, while Mike Hutchins has become a reliable offensive threat. Meanwhile, O’Connor has a number of options to choose from. Eric Nelson has delivered a strong production in the paint of an average of six points per game as a junior attacker. Brady Olson, also the quarterback of the football team in the fall, has given the Shamrocks a dose of 3-point shooting in reserve and Chuck Olson has become the fifth starter with an average of seven points per game.

The Shamrocks have already picked up a handful of important non-league wins with a 61-60 win over Attleboro on December 27. Feehan also declined Dual County League members Boston Latin and Lincoln-Sudbury, and continued late in both games after seeing large cables slip away.

“We lost this type of game last year,” O’Connor said. “They have built up their hardness mentally from last year. We have given up some big leads in some games such as the Lincoln-Sudbury and Boston Latin games, but eventually found a way to win. We were able to resist those runs and fight through them mentally. “

While TechBoston, New Mission, Whitman-Hanson and Scituate are at the top of the favorites list, the Div. 2 tournament, the Shamrocks position themselves to make a potential deep tournament push.

Raiders are running

A season after he just fell short in the Div. 1 State semi-final, the Central Catholic girls seem ready to make another point. The Raiders, fresh from an impressive 20-5 season, have won five of their first six games with the only loss that resulted in two points defending Div. 2 state champion Pentucket.

Despite the loss to the Sachems, Central Catholic has already picked up a few big wins and handed Chelmsford the only defeat of the season and eliminated rival Andover. Nadeshka Bridgewater has gained fame for its defensive capabilities, and that was evident in the aforementioned Raiders’ win over the Golden Warriors while the senior guard added eight steals.

In the paint, in the meantime, Central often has a dominant advantage over opponents where Emily Downer can score as desired in the post and she and Claudia Porto protect the edge on the other side of the floor. When the Raiders are unable to generate a consistent attack, their defense has been there as a catalyst for the team’s success. Central Catholic has only allowed more than 38 points in a competition this season.

Carlos Nunez further strengthened himself as one of the top guards that Lowell passed in recent memory when the senior scored his 1,000th career point in a 60-45 win for the Red Raiders at Haverhill on December 30. Nunez became the sixth player in Lowell program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau. His overall game helped Lowell jump to an 8-0 start.

The Medford and Somerville boys and girls teams will compete in the fourth annual Tufts Classic on January 19 in Cousens Gym at Tufts University. The winner of each game will receive the Tufts Classic trophy. Admission is free, but fans are asked to make donations for Project SOUP in Somerville and Community Cupboard in Medford. In both cities fans are asked to bring non-wasteful food products and personal household and hygiene products. The girls give a tip at noon, followed by the boys at 2 pm.