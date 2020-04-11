Bishop Syracuse celebrates Easter during illness; Keeping faith during stormy times in life

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 / 05:29 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 10, 2020 / 06:26 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As each day of COVID-19 goes through, our faith is tested in more ways than one, especially between the most holy weekend in the Christian calendar.

Bishop I Douglas Lucia of the Catholic Diocese of Syracuse said, “For my part, the past three weeks have been a learning experience, an enriching experience, even in my own life.

Together with a number of local leaders, Bishop Lucia has made a determined effort to ensure the safety and well-being of all communities.

I have to ask that our church be unprepared for prayer because I want people to stay at home, that is a difficult decision but I really think we are a key factor in this fight. . explained Bishop Lucia.

It encourages everyone to continue to socialize and view it alone, as an unselfish way in which we can care for and love our neighbors.

“I think that’s valuable and maybe this is the moment we are thinking, if we don’t have that feeling, maybe we should say okay, maybe I should stop thinking about it. myself All the time and think critically, how can I improve the life of another, ”Bishop Lucia said.

The Bishop said that despite the difficulties of Easter and Holy Week, it is a call for each of us to pray, get together and meditate.

For years, people have told me when I was a priest, “Oh Father, it’s hard to do good on Friday. Why do we have to work, and we will do this …” Well, this year, we not! It is the opportunity for us to go back, and go that way, as Jesus would say, go there, and just pray, meditate.

Bishop Lucia, Catholic Diocese of Syracuse

Preserving faith during the grand purpose of life.

NewsChannel 9 will announce an Easter celebration from the Syracuse Diocese at 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.

(WordToTranslate) Bishop Lucia