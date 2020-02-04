Bitcoin Daily: Marshals host Bitcoin auction

divide

The US Marshal Service is auctioning Bitcoin worth around $ 40 million, CoinDesk reported on Monday (February 3). The auction of 4,040 confiscated Bitcoin coins, valued at $ 37.7 million at the time of going to press, is aimed at people who are registered to bid until February 12.

“The auction will take place over a period of six hours on February 18th. Bids will only be accepted by pre-registered bidders by email,” the press release said.

Bidders must also make a $ 200,000 deposit before bidding, which is returned to non-winners.

According to the Marshals Service, which held its first Bitcoin auction in summer 2014, the Bitcoin for the auction comes from more than 50 administrative losses and legal cases. Investor Tim Draper won almost 30,000 Bitcoin in 10 auction blocks.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have helped develop technology to circumvent the overcrowding of off-chain cryptocurrency payment networks, CoinDesk reported on Monday.

Vibhaalakshmi Sivaraman, a doctoral student at the MIT Laboratory for Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CSAIL), helped develop a Payment Channel Network (PCN) that offers improved efficiency. Other CSAIL researchers include Radhika Mittal from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Kathleen Ruan and Giulia Fanti from Carnegie Mellon University.

The “Spider” crypto routing scheme is used for level 2 scaling solutions, e.g. B. for the Bitcoin Lightning network. With a PCN, users can load accounts with a predefined cryptocurrency.

“Payments are made through a network of such accounts, and only setting up and closing the accounts is registered in the blockchain,” the article says.

A CSAIL report on Spider noted that inadequate routing schemes could slow PCNs. User accounts are often overwhelmed, which means that credit needs to be added frequently.

“If we transfer the money so that both users’ funds are balanced on each shared account, we can reuse the same original funds to support as many transactions as possible,” said Sivaraman.

