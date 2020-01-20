Bitcoin Daily: OK, Bill To Make Blockchain Body

divide

Senator Nathan Dahm (R-OK) is sponsoring a bill to create a new state-recognized financial institution (FI) focusing on blockchain technology, Cointelegraph reported on Saturday (January 18). The new FI is “the central depository for virtual currencies used by government agencies in this state,” the bill said. In addition, the bill would encourage innovation to grow and eliminate regulatory barriers while protecting people.

“Oklahoma is committed to working with innovative technologies, helping to develop next-generation financial products, and securely expanding unique technical and financial sectors in the state,” the law says.

In other crypto news, Chinese cryptocurrency miners left Iran for Central Asia as tensions between the US and Iran increased, Cointelegraph said on Saturday (January 18). After the legalization of crypto mining in Iran, the location became attractive to miners due to the subsidized electricity tariffs. Chinese Bitcoin miners are reported to account for 66 percent of the “global BTC hash rate”.

The United States, Russia and Kazakhstan are other leading locations for crypto mining. On January 13, the National Agency for Project Management in Uzbekistan launched a “Cryptocurrency Mining Pool”.

The Supreme Court in India called again to consider the Crypto v. RBI case. The court wants the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to explain why, according to Cointelegraph, it imposed a nationwide banking embargo on the crypto market on Sunday (January 19).

After the ban, petitions from the general public and industry said the RBI ban violated the law. The case was initiated by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), a non-profit organization that promotes the growth of the online and mobile communications sector in India.

“We firmly believe that the judges will see reason in our arguments and make a fair and favorable judgment,” said Sumit Gupta, CEO of the Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX.

The RBI is expected to close on Tuesday (January 21).

