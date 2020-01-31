Bitcoin Daily: Zap’s Wallet; Ethereum’s Griffith

divide

Zap Mall’s CEO Jack Mallers told Coindesk on Thursday (January 30) that his latest Lightning wallet upgrade was a US dollar clearing system that addresses numerous issues with current cryptocurrency payment options. According to Mallers, this front end, denominated in US dollars, will attract “normies” to the crypto space for the first time.

Mallers said Zap’s new framework would like to steal a credit card, but would use “Zap’s Web of Lightning Nodes” to charge fees. At no time do users have an interface to the digital asset.

According to Coindesk, Ethereum developer Virgil Griffith made an apology on Thursday (January 30) for violating North Korean sanctions. He was arrested in November and charged with conspiring against the International Emergency Economic Powers Act after traveling to North Korea in April 2019 to attend a cryptocurrency conference.

A complaint from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said Griffith explained how crypto could be used to launder money. He could also have tried to drive negotiations between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and South Korea.

Griffth, who claimed to be a “disruptive technologist” who wanted to improve the Internet, could face up to 20 years in prison. He is released on bail after being judged by a large jury earlier this month.

Coinbase’s former president and chief operations officer, Asiff Hirji, has moved on after two years and will be president of the blockchain credit processor Figure, Cointelegraph reported Thursday (January 30).

At Figure, he is responsible for the development of the company’s new merchant bank, which will use the blockchain platform Provenance to process institutional financial services. He will also lead the company’s main businesses.

Provenance simplifies financial transactions by tearing paper documents that are used by experienced custodians out of the picture. Traces of paper are also more difficult to access and change.

