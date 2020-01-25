Bitter cold to remain absent in the Midwest, northeastern United States until late January

The last days of January will continue the hitherto mild winter theme in the Midwest and Northeast of the United States.

Millions of Americans will continue to save on heating bills, but ski resorts may find it difficult to keep snow on the slopes if they lack persistent cold.

This weekend, fresh cold is conducted behind a storm system in the Midwest and Northeast.

The air behind the storm is Pacific and not Arctic, according to AccuWeather’s lead meteorologist, Alex Sosnowski.

As a result, temperatures in the upper Midwest, Ohio Valley, and Northeast will remain in the range of some average temperatures in the coming weeks.

As the length of daylight and the angle of the sun increase, average high temperatures slowly increase from their lowest point of the year.

Highs typically range from the mid-twenties in Minneapolis to the mid-thirties in Pittsburgh and the mid-forties in Washington, DC in the last half of January.

The air will still be cool enough to create storms and snow showers against the wind of the Great Lakes into Monday. Drivers in traditional lake-effect areas should occasionally be careful when they are slippery.

Overall, the weather for the coming week will be rather mild in late January. No more than a few light snow faults will swing through the Midwest, and there will be no appreciable cold air behind each fault.

“Next week, the greatest deviation of the average temperature from the warm side will be in southern Canada and the northern United States,” said Brett Anderson, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.

High temperatures in the lower 30’s are common near Minneapolis, with the mid to upper 30’s probably the most days in Chicago and Detroit. So far, the temperatures in these cities this month have been 4, 6 and 6.5 degrees Fahrenheit above normal.

Further to the east, average temperatures this month in Washington DC were 6.6 degrees, Pittsburgh 7.6 degrees, and Boston 8.6 degrees above normal.

The mild weather has meant that many of the winter storms have been rain-makers rather than snow-makers in the northeast, similar to this weekend.

AccuWeather meteorologists are watching carefully to see if this pattern of more rain than snow persists for the next winter storm heading east in the first days of February.