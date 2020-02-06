Bittersweet respite as heavy rainfall, floods put out Australian forest fires

Many Australians experienced a bittersweet break on Thursday from the threat of forest fires, with heavy rainfall draining many areas and a tropical cyclone forecast to hit the northwest of the country at the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the state of Queensland, while parts of the state of New South Wales (NSW) were flooded during tidal waves caused by heavy rainfall that is expected to last for several days.

“A tremendous amount of Eastern hot, humid air comes into the system and we see that kickoff today in the form of rainfall,” BOM predictor Mike Funnell told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“We expect that larger totals and heavier rainfall will end up in the northeastern coast of NSW and then slowly move some sort of track to the south.”

The expectation was that a tropical layer off the coast of Kimberley in the state of Western Australia would develop into a cyclone that could land on Saturday.

The cooler and wetter weather has contributed to some of the country’s most harmful and longest running fires burning or slowing down, which have burned through more than 117,000 square kilometers of land since September. The lengthy bushfire season has killed 33 people and an estimated one billion native animals. Around 2500 houses have been destroyed.

However, officials have warned that the threat was not over and that there are probably weeks of firefighting ahead.

About 60 fires were still burning over NSW and Victoria, the country’s most densely populated states, about half of which were classified as unprotected.

But wait, there’s more … (rain on the way ☔🌧️). Southern parts of #Queensland 100 mm + falls since 9:00 AM on Wednesday. #SEQld and coast #NSW expect a 200 mm + throw-in in the coming days. Keep up to date with #QldWeather … https://t.co/onuoUtFn5Y pic.twitter.com/1lvTTdCMrp

– @ BOM_Qld