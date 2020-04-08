Bizarre Hotel Viral Video Flooding, $ 10k in Damages

Play video content

The man running from a flooded hotel room not only harmed Nissan as he jumped in … We know he racked up damages inside !!!

The shocking video began to go viral on Tuesday, and the backstory behind it was nuts. According to the person who captured the video scene, the riots started flowing around 7 PM at a motel in Studio 6 in Commerce, CA … just outside Los Angeles.

The man behind the camera, Prophet Amen Ra, told us the fire alarms were off, but the motel workers could not enter the room because it was shut down. A staff member broke through a window to enter, and as the door opened … the water started to come out.

The now-famous Internet jumper rescued hotel staff … and rode the rail to land on the second floor by tying a Nissan Murano. Smart move … he hit the car, dried the hood of his ass, and nearly broke his head on the pavement.

We were told by the motel workers who claimed the jumper had consumed all the faucets in the room, and had also been bothering the ceiling pipes – and the total damage was $ 10k !!! There goes his deposit.

County Fire and County Departments are responding equally. Our sources said neither the car owner nor the hotel management wanted to press charges, and the man said he had no malicious intent. He admitted that the room was just flooding. Mmmm hmm.

The owner of the damaged car told us he had insurance and got the jumper information, if it ended up in court.

