Bizarre hypertension during coronavirus infection is common: here’s what they thought

If you know the brain during the brain, you are not alone. People who share their #pandemicdreams on Twitter may be surprised at how different their dreams are or whether they are tormented by goals between death, fear and the new world. . “In my dream, I called an Uber, but a voice call appeared. Not liking this #pandemicdreams,” Sarah Schachner posted on Twitter on March 23.

“I asked the dog if you were the chicken did you keep me?” and the bag replied ‘Yes, very comfortable. #Pandemic Dream “

According to experts, these responses are common. The way in which our skill sets the critical information we create in the daytime can be revealed at night.

Or maybe we should dream that the last chapters of life are less depressing.

“This (drug) is something you have never known before,” says sleep specialist Dr. Meir Kryger, professor of pulmonary medicine and clinical psychologist at the Yale School of Medicine.

And it is possible that their idiots were looking for a time when things did not look the same. Like when people are trying to sleep and they cannot turn their attention. They will try to think of a time when things were better.

What are your amazing defense stories? (In stock)

The science behind consensus dreams

Researchers don’t know why we sleep, said Jason Ellis, a psychology professor at Northumbria University and director of the Northumbria Center for Sleep Research.

“There is a science that says that we use dreams to try different scenarios in a safer environment” that can be difficult or dangerous in real life, says Ellis.

One of the hypotheses is that of a unifying theory, he said, when we are dreaming, we take information gathered throughout the day to create new memories or discover unknowns that do not know the basic information. . ^ E Ha yM.

“When we look at people’s slums while they sleep, you can tell the difference between their dream and their sleep. And we can really see the change. the brain is like a dream, “Ellis said.

Here is another type of dream angel – the theory about the nature of the dream – that the dream claims to be the solution of the problem through the creative ideas we see.

Depression in a pandemic – with its family, work and mental health problems – can result in unexpected dreams, such as dreams that can not only help us think together Actually seeing it.

Virtual dreams can be handled by competing technologies, or our brains have to adapt to genetic conditions.

“What we see is the patterns of information being transmitted to the brain. So you see, hear, print, type and what you mean. many will go and be seen. -based or ear-heard, “said Ellis.

These dreams are realized during REM – or the eye moves fast – sleep, our deep sleep that is active during the night and seems to be moving faster, more dreamy with lower body and faster heart rate and breathing.

“So these short-term dreams are drawing people to the importance of Dedication,” Ellis said.

Creating custom designs

The great things about certain myths are just that they are unknown, or that we have them.

When we remember them, not ordinary, normal, we forget most of our dreams after waking up for the day.

Drinking more than enough water disrupts the memories of dreams. But drinking more often can revive us during that sleep-deprived phase of our senses in the process, so dreams can be delayed.

Binge watching all of our favorite TV shows and stories is like a great idea for fun and we’re home. And maybe we felt the urge to make the news from the moment we wake up and sleep.

But doing this for hours before bed can last the rest of the night, Kryger said.

We can have nightmares because our classes are so different.

“Usually when we go into the office or go to work, there is a very strong feeling about when you get up and leave; sometimes then we can get up and be prepared to do all this, “Ellis said.

Things are not the same level as most of us as they were before. The routine for setting up and managing is changing and the need to go to bed at the same time every night is gone, which can disrupt the social processes needed to sleep well, said Ellis.

Not only has our daily routine changed the course of our work, but our personal experience has also changed. Because we are personal, we have already created new ways of interacting with our friends and family, such as virtual parties, movies and water views at system error.

Propose these pathways to a person who can live well. But the glow of light from the hours before bed, no reason, could damage the proof of a good night’s sleep, Ellis said.

Avoid restless sleep

It can be difficult to promote good and good practices in these critical times. But trying your best to maintain a good night’s sleep does not only help to ensure a good night’s sleep, but also prevents the development of long-term problems.

A healthy sleep routine is included when you sign up from the tables in the mirror two to four hours before bed and try to turn up at the same time every night. Finding the news for a little while before the bed can help cut through the anxiety that comes with having a serious dream, says Kryger.

“We have found that when a person does not sleep well, it creates additional stress that can lead them to develop depression in the future or develop a post-traumatic stress in the future. from, “Ellis said.

“So I thought what we needed to do now was look at people sleeping to try to prevent most mental illnesses coming in the next nine, 10 months.” down the line. “