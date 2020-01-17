Bizarre rumor has it that Anthony Joshua could face Kubrat Pulev in Istanbul, Turkey

Anthony Joshua will defend his unified heavyweight world title against Kubrat Pulev in Istanbul, Turkey, if one believes the reports from Bulgaria.

On Thursday morning, several major branches from Pulev’s homeland announced that her husband would face AJ at Besiktas FC’s Vodafone Park in May.

Pulev pulled out of a fight with Joshua in 2017

The Bulgarian posted the story on his official Facebook page

From today’s perspective, the rumors should be treated with some skepticism. No one involved in negotiations has been officially confirmed or even reported.

However, Pulev shared a link to one of the reports on his Facebook page, which increased speculation.

While a fight between a British and a Bulgarian is unlikely to end in Turkey, anything seems possible after the rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis raised a substantial entry fee to secure the mega event on December 7th, promoting a lot of their country around the world.

Istanbul is already hosting the UEFA Champions League final on May 30, 2020.

Vodafone Park has a capacity of 41,000

It was already known that AJ’s next fight is likely to be against Pulev, who appears to be the preferred option under his two mandates.

The IBF has proposed the Bulgarians as their challenger, while the WBO insists that Oleksandr Usyk has a chance.

It is possible that this will empty the WBO belt.

