Björk announces special orchestral tour for 2020

Björk has introduced a particular orchestral tour which is due to get area this summer. Check out out the whole agenda under.

Adhering to on from past year’s acclaimed ‘Cornucopia’ theatrical tour, the Icelandic artist will offer you fans but yet another exceptional spectacle this July.

Study Extra: Björk: Biophilia stay – movie evaluation

Kicking off in Moscow on July 2, the stint will see Björk revisit the acoustic string preparations from her in depth again catalogue.

Additional displays will comply with in Helsinki and Berlin, alongside with a two-evening billing at Paris’ Seine Musicale location.

Björk will then return to United kingdom shores to engage in her earlier-declared headline show at Bluedot Pageant, which normally takes place at Cheshire’s iconic Jodrell Bank Observatory. The pageant overall look will see Björk carry out together with Manchester’s historic Halle Orchestra.

Tickets for the Björk Orchestral tour will go on standard sale this coming Friday (February 28) at 10 am. You can acquire them listed here.

Björk Orchestral tour dates are as follows:

02 July Crocus Audio Corridor – Moscow, Russia

06 July Hartwall Arena – Helsinki, Finland

09 July Waldbühne Open up Air – Berlin, Germany

17 July Siene Musicale – Paris, France

20 July Siene Musicale – Paris, France

26 July Bluedot Pageant – Cheshire, UK