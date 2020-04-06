BJP at age 40: Nadda praises PM Modi’s leadership, asks party workers to give up one meal – India news

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party president Jagat Prakash Nadda said that the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country during the Covid-19 crisis was everywhere praised.

“The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the country in this moment of global crisis over Covid-19 is boasting everywhere. The whole world is looking at Prime Minister Modi with the hope of recovering from this crisis,” Nadda said in her address to party workers 40 the day the party was founded.

“On the occasion of the 40th day of the BJP’s founding, every worker in the party will contact 40 people and ask them to donate Rs 100 to the PM-CARES fund,” Nadda said.

“We should thank the police officers, doctors, nurses, bank clerks and postmen who work in our favor,” he added.

He previously tweeted: “I ask you to express gratitude and motivate those who work for our health 24×7.” Nadda also asked party workers to give up one meal to show solidarity with people facing hardship during continuous closure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted and posted his message on the occasion of the BJP’s 40th anniversary.

“We are celebrating the 40th anniversary of our party when India fights COVID-19. I appeal to the BJP Karyakartas to follow the guidelines of our party president @JPNaddavJi, help those in need and affirm the importance of social distance. Keep India COVID-19 free, “the Prime Minister tweeted.

Senior BJP leader and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the organization stood out as the largest and strongest pillar of democracy in the country. “In just 40 years since its inception, the BJP has become not only the largest and strongest pillar of Indian democracy, but has also become a center of people’s confidence. Party workers and strong leadership deserve credit for this. Congratulations to all the workers on BJP Foundation Day, ”Singh said in a tweet on Monday.

The UP BJP unit celebrates the 40th day of the party’s foundation by launching a signature campaign to thank the “Crown Warriors”, who are working on the frontline to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed nearly 70,000 deaths worldwide.

The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980 by the leaders of the former Jana Sangh, who allied with the Janata Party to launch a united struggle against the Congress led by Indira Gandhi at the 1977 Lok Sabha polls, held in an emergency.

.