BJP moves Supreme Court over no-confidence vote for Madhya Pradesh after assembly was postponed to March 26 – News from India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved the Supreme Court after a floor test in Madhya Pradesh was postponed after the state assembly was adjourned. The complaint was filed by 10 MLAs, including former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, seeking the direction of the Kamal Nath-led government to submit the tests.

In their petition, BJP leaders claimed that 22 MLAs of the ruling Congress had resigned, reducing the Madhya Pradesh government to a minority. They further said in their plea that the governor ordered that the test be held on Monday, but that he was not even involved in the work to be performed in the assembly on March 16, indicating that the direction was “deliberately and willingly defied”.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the matter on Tuesday.

The assembly, which met on Monday morning to begin the budget session, was adjourned until March 26 after Governor Lalji Tandon’s address. In his address, the governor appealed to the members: “Everyone must follow the rules under the Constitution in order to keep the dignity of Madhya Pradesh protected.”

Immediately after the Governor’s brief address, BJP MLAs raised the demand for a floor test, which caused a mess. The governor then left the Assembly.

Although the proceedings lasted 15 minutes on Monday, the House had to delay five minutes in between, amid continued harassment by House MPs and Congress.

Chouhan and opposition leader Gopal Bhargava have asked the president of the NP Prajapati to conduct a floor test as directed by the governor. But the speaker did not make the request saying, “Whatever was being written, between you and the governor, not with the one who spoke.”

Bhargava had earlier said that Chief Minister Kamal Nath should resign on moral grounds as his government lacks a majority.

The state has plunged into a political crisis after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent Congress figure, resigned from the party last week to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Scindy’s decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation of 22 MLA parties loyal to him. But the Prajapati NP chairman selectively accepted the resignation, hinting at intrigues.

So far, only six resignations from 22 Congress legislators sent through BJP members have been accepted. Prajapati did not give up ordering the floor test.

The BJP claims that the Congress, which had 114 MLAs in the House with an effective force of 228, was reduced to a minority government after the resignation of 22 of its legislators and demanded that an exam be held.

Congress, meanwhile, has said it is not afraid of the floor test, but wants the president to decide. Chief Minister Kamal Nath also directed the same to the governor during their midnight meeting on Sunday. “The floor test will be decided by the president. The president will perform his duties and I will perform my duties,” Kamal Nath said after meeting with Tandon. “for that.

Congress claimed that the crisis in the state was being produced by the BJP.

