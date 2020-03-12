BJP obtained ‘Maharaja’ Scindia and Sonia only ‘looks after’ Rahul

E P Unny | The Indian Categorical

In today’s featured cartoon, E.P. Unny weighs in on Jyotiraditya Scindia signing up for the BJP, although also inquiring if Congress leader Sachin Pilot will comply with go well with.

Manjul | Firstpost

Manjul also feedback on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the Congress just after 18 years. Scindia give up the social gathering Tuesday and joined the BJP Wednesday.

Sajith Kumar | Deccan Herald

In this cartoon, Sajith Kumar appears to counsel that at a time when the Congress is struggling with a crisis in Madhya Pradesh, previous social gathering president Rahul Gandhi is involved about petrol charges.

Sandeep Adhwaryu | The Instances of India

Sandeep Adhwaryu also takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for shedding out Scindia, the erstwhile Gwalior royal, to the BJP.

Alok Nirantar | Twitter

Alok Nirantar illustrates how Congress president Sonia Gandhi is disregarding other get together leaders by only on the lookout following her son Rahul.

Mika Aziz | Twitter

Mika Aziz normally takes a jibe at Scindia for joining the BJP.

