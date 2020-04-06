BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is really a Kapil Mishra, but with Allah on his lips

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi all through the start of net portal of Dargah Khwaja Saheb Ajmer, in New Delhi | PTI

Textual content Sizing:

A-

A+

Viewing National Stability Adviser Ajit Doval’s pictures at the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz assembly, a dilemma comes to mind: Can an individual notify Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi that it’s his position to represent India’s minorities in the BJP-led govt in its place of representing the BJP before the minorities? If an award was remaining offered for the most incompetent cupboard minister in the Narendra Modi govt, no one would appear shut to India’s minister for minority affairs.

Other than for a name that demonstrates he’s from a minority group, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi brings nothing to encourage self-assurance that he is concerned about the minorities or their ‘affairs’. If you thought the President of India was a rubber stamp and a ‘symbolic’ workplace of power, you should glimpse at Naqvi, who can be best described as a “majority appeaser.”

Also read through: How to be BJP’s model of a ‘good Muslim’ – A information by Arif Mohammad Khan

Not minorities’ but BJP’s minister

Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad experienced to be convinced by NSA Ajit Doval to vacate the Markaz and have all people analyzed for Covid-19. It only shows that Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi holds no influence or respect in just his very own neighborhood. This is in stark distinction to leaders like Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The Akali Dal leader was not only upfront in securing help for the 200-odd people trapped in Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila gurdwara for four days but was also unapologetic in representing the Sikh community when he asked people not to worry because the condition was under management.

What did India’s minorities affairs minister Naqvi do in a similar problem? He lashed out at the Tablighi Jamaat customers, who way too were being trapped for many times at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz, for committing what he called a “Talibani crime”. The Markaz organisers ended up absolutely guilty of felony carelessness, just the way Kanika Kapoor was. But to call their ignorance a “Talibani crime” puts a stereotypical graphic into people’s mind — of a Taliban leader sporting kurta-pyjama and a jacket loaded with bombs, keeping a Kalashnikov.

The impression Naqvi designed is quite dangerous and a single that would stay in the minds of those people who are constantly bombarded with anti-Muslim, hateful content by India’s TV news channels and on social media. This is an act of stoking communal disharmony by a minister who is meant to be the guardian of minority affairs.

Also go through: Not Salman Khurshid, not Owaisi, Indian Muslims need to have a Shashi Tharoor

Lacking Muslim management in BJP

The BJP is most criticised for its biased treatment of India’s minorities, mainly because the bedrock of its ideology is Hindutva. So when the party opposes this accusation and statements to be against what it phone calls “appeasement of minorities”, Muslims like me try to acquire a inventory of how its Muslim leaders fare. And what do we uncover? A Modi-pleasing group, which is so dormant it would put a doormat to shame.

The representation of Muslims in the BJP is near to non-existent. Absolutely, the Muslim community of India will have to be carrying out some thing truly incorrect to not acquire around the BJP after all these many years.

About two years ago, a student named Hanan Hamid in Kerala was hailed for promoting fish to assist her education. Afterwards, she was cyber bullied with lots of calling her a fraud. Naqvi, who is frequently listened to parroting knowledge on “Muslim women” receiving Modi’s help to begin companies or entire their instruction, played the invisible gentleman here. Who came to Hannan’s rescue? The BJP’s lone Christian minister, Alphons Kannanthanam.

Also study: Do Muslims make a difference for Modi-Shah BJP, or India?

A lot more harmful than handy

So what will make Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi the BJP’s favourite candidate for the Ministry of Minority Affairs? It is Naqvi’s capacity to do what a Giriraj Singh or a Kapil Mishra does — but with a smirk on his encounter and Allah on his lips. He criticises Muslims unabashedly, and seldom speaks up for them. He does not stand up for their causes, and whitewashes crimes of mob lynching shot on camera by the perpetrators with a brazen retort, “it did not happen”. And he does it in Parliament.

Throughout the Shaheen Bagh protest, when courageous gals sat in opposition to the CAA-NPR-NRC for virtually 100 times, Naqvi did the needful by viewing them. The ladies only questioned the minister who statements to represent them to assure that there would be no National Sign up of Citizens (NRC), which would have convinced them that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be employed in opposition to Indian Muslims. But Naqvi couldn’t even do that. He instead did a patronising act by telling the women that while they recognize their correct to protest, they don’t comprehend their obligations as Indians. Of course, all Muslims stood with bated breaths to observe down all those responsibilities but he did not say what those have been. One can only think it ought to be to toe the Modi government’s line.

But that patronising demonstrate of ‘solidarity’ ended as speedy as it had appear. Naqvi quickly accused the Shaheen Bagh protesters of kidnapping a street (“sadak ka apharan”) and proposed other venues like Ram Lila Maidan and Jantar Mantar.

Then there ended up the Delhi riots. Naqvi was of the opinion that the riots were being “a consequence of confusion produced by opposition parties about the central government’s policies”. When questioned about Kapil Mishra’s hate speech, he explained he did not want to “take names”. How tranquil of him. But he was very prompt to give his opinion on Rahul Gandhi trying to visit riot-strike regions, saying his bash was “Provoking Political Tourism”. Naqvi himself didn’t take a look at any of the riot-strike places, perhaps because he didn’t want to occur throughout as ‘insensitive’.

Also browse: Modi-Shah’s hyper-nationalism is making India insecure when it is basically most secure

Is it Naqvi or BJP?

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has truly nailed the task of being the minority affairs minister beneath the BJP — list out the failings of the Muslim community for his party as and when the situation needs, and continue to be blind to people’s struggling or real calls for aid. He enjoys no credibility amongst India’s Muslim group.

So is the BJP simply inept at choosing an individual competent to signify Muslims and other minorities at a time when anything, even a general public health and fitness disaster like the coronavirus pandemic, boils down to their religion?

Why couldn’t the BJP government consider Zafar Sareshwala, a near aide of Modi, especially during the 2014 Lok Sabha election, for the job of minority affairs minister? Sareshwala, the former vice-chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, is not only close to most of the Muslim clergy but was also pivotal in roping in a Muslim superstar to campaign for Modi. Or how about Dr Syed Zafar Islam? Zafar Islam is by considerably just one of the best spokespersons of the BJP who takes the aid of logic extra than bigotry, unlike others in the celebration? Or for that make a difference somebody like Hardeep Singh Puri? The BJP could even pick someone from the Anglo-Indian community considering it has now removed provisions for their nomination to the Lok Sabha and some state assemblies.

If only the BJP could bring a credible person to head the ministry that handles issues similar to India’s minorities, the communities could truly start off having a dialogue with the party. Until then, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will continue to continue to be the vast majority appeasing and minority bashing minister who will keep India’s minorities doubtful of the BJP’s intentions.

The author is a political observer and writer. Sights are private.

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the ideal experiences & feeling on politics, governance and additional, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Clearly show Entire Short article