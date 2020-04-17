Bla China fired Rob Kardashian’s ‘Metal Pole’ before the accident. He saw real footage from an old movie that proved it.

Blac Chyna to Rob Kardashian is still ready!

As we reported, the two are now arguing over the canceled TV series and the custody of their daughter. Now there are even more accusations on the table.

Related: Blac Chyna Trlo appeared on Khloé Kardashian

Recently, Rob was born on the evening of December 14, 2016, and the morning of December 15, 2016, according to a new court document that the baby’s mother repeatedly shot him and beat him with an “iron rod.” their daughter Kardashian of dreamsBayna.

Now, Chyna’s lawyers are hitting back on a new memorandum issued Wednesday (not legally). Evidence obtained by the people claims that Kardashian took these “bodily injuries” from a series of Rob & China films written a day after she felt “unharmed.”

31-year-old legal team suit:

“The unread footage, released on December 16, 2016, is the highest quality of thirty-eight (38) minutes, depicting Rob’s face, neck, arms and upper legs. There is no doubt that Rob Chin was not injured on December 16, 2016. There is no other justified measure. “

Rob is seen “laughing in his dentist’s room” with a friend Matt He told the dentist that his cell phone was not working, that he was suffering from toothache and gums, and replied, “Has there been any change in his health since Kardashian last visited the dentist?”

According to the instructions Lashed The founder and his team, the camera is located near his neck and face, there are no signs of “swelling”, no signs on the neck, no signs on the face, no scratches, no bruising. scratches, scratches, cuts, bruises on the hands “

Then on the lawsuit:

“By removing a quarter of a meter of compressed size from the dentist’s lower neck, Rob leaves a very clear circular mark on very light and sensitive skin.”

Is the dentist blaming it?

In filing a claim against the plaintiff

“On December 16, 2016, within a day of China’s complaint of ‘violent assault’ (according to Rob’s oath), there was no evidence that Rob Chin was seriously injured after watching the video. He was previously accused of stabbing her in the face, neck, arms and body with a 6-foot metal pole or attempting to kill her by tying her with an iPhone plug. The next day, the victim suffered no bruises, bumps or broken bones. , without any deviation, h There are no scratches, no cuts, no marks. “

Related: Rob Kardashian admits to trying to divide Black China into ‘A Chance’

Rob has been paying close attention to his latest statements against his ex, and Chyna’s team is trying to cover all the bases in resolving all disputes. In an interview with the former KUWTK star, they admitted that they never hit their ex. Department of child and family services (DCFS).

His representatives also said they had received information from the DCFS about “unknown” allegations of insults against Kardashian by China between December 2016 and January 2017.

Maybe It’s Chris JennerThe interrogation of the only son on January 4, 2017, and the DCFS’s accusation of GF’s domestic violence when he left home again are “false” and “there is no domestic violence (between me) and (between) me.” China) ”.

His lawyers said.

“Then in a DCFS report:” Specifically, Kardashian’s parents (China) said they had never beaten her. “

In addition, his lawyers said that Rob admitted to him that he was “proving that he was hurting himself by swearing that Chyna hit him.”

Thoughts on all this madness, Perez readers ?? Let us know in the comments (below).

(Photo courtesy of WENN / Avalon.)