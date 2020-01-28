Blac Chyna convicts Kylie Jenner for taking Dream in a helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant

Blac Chyna has criticized Kylie Jenner for taking her daughter Dream Kardashian with her in the same helicopter that tragically killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Chyna, 31, shares Dream, three, with Jenner’s half-brother Rob Kardashian, 32. By TMZ, Jenner, 22, took Dream in surprise in November to celebrate her third birthday.

At the time, Jenner shared an Instagram photo of Dream showing her standing next to the white Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Dream Kardashian is believed to have flown in the same helicopter last November. (Instagram)

“Dreamed of their first helicopter flight,” Jenner wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of the trip they flew over the Hollywood sign. “Happy birthday, baby … you’re a present.”

On January 26 (local time), 41-year-old Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed among nine people when the helicopter crashed in Calabasa, California. In the days after Bryant’s tragic death, Jenner paid tribute to the victims.

Jenner honored the nine casualties, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. (Instagram)

In a statement to AMI, Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani claimed that Jenner took Dream with her mother’s permission.

“Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to acknowledge her ‘need’ that she and Dream shared with the same pilot before the terrible Sunday Helicopters had flown What Kylie did not reveal was that Chyna Kylie had never given permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter flight, and Chyna Kylie would never have given this permission, “the statement concluded.

Chyna has had a tense relationship with the Kardashian-Jenners since she and Rob ended their uninterrupted engagement in February 2017. Their rocky relationship led to an even uglier custody battle. In July 2017, Chyna received an injunction against him after posting explicit photos of her on social media.

But now the former couple seems to be working together as their parents for their daughter.

“(Chyna) and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Rob tweeted on February 26, 2019.

“Robert and I only care about what’s in the best interest of our daughter, who we both love equally,” Chyna replied. “Besides, Robert is a wonderful father of our dreamy one!”

