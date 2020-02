The annual Black American Record Parade will take area Saturday near Mill Creek Park.

Members will dance and celebrate the historical past and contributions of black Us residents along the parade route on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The parade begins at 21st and V streets at 10 a.m.

Bakersfield law enforcement released a map of the parade route and will support with highway closures.

Street closures are predicted to past in between 8: 30 a.m. and 1 p.m.