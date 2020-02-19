[black-and-cell-is-the-1st-black-owned-food-items-supply-assistance]

Black and Cellular is a new meal shipping and delivery possibility with a community-driven purpose. The venture is the first black-owned food stuff supply provider in Philly, solely highlighting and providing meals from black-owned corporations.

Their slogan is ‘Cultured Delivered’ and their mission is to cast a gentle on the Black-Owned businesses in Philadelphia.

We capture up with founder David Cabello, and his twin brother, Aaron, as they cruise all around city supplying “the tradition shipped”!

Black and Mobile | Instagram | Fb

CIC Co-Operating Place

3675 Sector Road, Philadelphia, PA

267-593-4806