[black-and-white-‘parasite’-a-extra-personal-film,-suggests-director]

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho poses in the course of a press meeting in Seoul. — AFP pic

SEOUL, Feb 21 — Viewing a black-and-white re-launch of his multi-Oscar-successful movie Parasite will give viewers a “different” and “strange” working experience, director Bong Joon-ho stated Wednesday in advance of the new version opening subsequent week.

The director has normally had a fondness for monochrome movies, stating they give viewers a more personal visual experience.

“When the colors are absent, you can emphasis additional on the actors’ facial expressions and their eyes” and nuanced specifics, Bong explained to reporters in Seoul immediately after his triumphant return from the United States.

The film’s historic Best Image Oscar — the very first ever for a non-English-language movie — and 3 other statuettes, Ideal Director, Ideal Worldwide Function and Ideal Initial Screenplay, have designed enormous excitement in his residence country, whose cultural output has attained level of popularity close to the planet.

But Bong mentioned he hoped Parasite would be remembered for its material as a great deal as its accolades.

“I have an understanding of that the movie will be remembered as a historic affair inevitably, but I hope the movie can be remembered as a movie itself,” he said.

The movie is a darkish satire tale about the widening gap involving loaded and poor, subsequent a weak spouse and children infiltrating a rich home.

All unemployed at the get started of the story, the very poor loved ones customers are living in a dingy, roach-infested basement flat whose damp odour clings to them over and above its confines.

‘More real’

The black-and-white version, which Bong produced alongside with cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo, is established to be produced in South Korean theatres upcoming week, getting to be the director’s 2nd film to be rendered into monochrome soon after his 2009 thriller Mother.

It was proven at an international film competition previous thirty day period, when Bong claimed a viewer instructed him: “The black-and-white variation can make the odour in the movie sense more genuine.”

“I’ve often admired classical movies — there used to be a time period of time wherever all videos were produced in black-and-white,” he mentioned.

“I’ve been curious about what the movie would have appeared like if I had been dwelling in the 1930s.”

Distributors experienced mounted an rigorous marketing marketing campaign forward of the Academy Awards, Bong mentioned, involving at the very least 600 media interviews and 100 dilemma-and-response sessions — at one particular level giving actor Tune Kang-ho nosebleeds from exhaustion. — AFP