[black-background-month-occasions-in-southern-california]

This is a listing of Black Record Month situations in Southern California by date. Share your celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!
Extended Beach front Black Heritage Celebration
Extensive Seashore Civic Middle, 411 W Ocean Blvd., Extended Beach front
February four at three: 30 p.m.
There will be a software with stay performances and group resource tables, adopted by the unveiling of two reveals: “Hometown Heroes: Profiles in Extensive Beach front Black Historical past” curated by the Lengthy Beach front Post. “Remembering Our Roots: A Timeline of Black Background” is a compilation of photos from The Nationwide Archives Catalog and the Smithsonian’s Nationwide Museum of African American Heritage and Culture, commissioned by the business office of Councilmember Rex Richardson.
facebook.com
Word Circus: Celebrating Black Heritage Thirty day period with Spoken Word
Inlandia Institute, 3581 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside
February six at 7 p.m.
Be part of poets Romaine Washington and Eric DeVaughnn for a evening of spoken word, self-guided creating routines, shorter examining sessions, and open mic! This event is cost-free and open up to the community. It is supported by the Mates of the Riverside Community Library.
inlandiainstitute.org
2020 Black Record Month Celebration
Inglewood Rogers Park Community Center, 400 West Beach Avenue, Inglewood
February 7, nine: 30 a.m. – one p.m.
Friends acquire publicity to the organizations who advance the attempts and precise concerns of the African-American community. Celebration guests contain local community/civic leaders, important business enterprise entrepreneurs, cultural icons, and SCE management.
sce.com
41st annual Riverside Black History Parade and Expo
Downtown Riverside
February eight, 10 a.m. – five p.m.
The event consists of a parade by Downtown Riverside, a motor vehicle show that includes overall performance automobiles, a cultural heritage crafts display and food stuff truck expo at City Corridor Shopping mall.
adcrfoundation.org
Macy’s Baldwin Hills Celebrates Black History Month!
Macy’s Baldwin Hills, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles
February 8, two p.m. – 4 p.m.
Sign up for Macy’s and attractiveness blogger Monica Veloz as they discuss black culture’s influence on the beauty market.
macys.com
Yearly Black Heritage Thirty day period Luncheon
Monrovia Group Center, 119 W. Palm Avenue, Monrovia
February 15, 10 a.m. – two p.m.
Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association brings speakers Eugene Washington and Martin A. Gordon with a functionality by The Church Boys.
fb.com
The Los Angeles Black Heritage Thirty day period Festival
Historic Leimert Park Village Artwork Stroll, Crenshaw Blvd. and 43rd Avenue, Leimert Park
February 16, 11 a.m. – seven p.m.
Be a component of just one of Los Angeles’ major Black Background Thirty day period celebration using over two city blocks with more than five,000 anticipated attendees.
lablackhistorymonthfestival.com
Black Record Month: Rebirth of Slick w/ Digable Planets
Lodge Room, 104 N Avenue 56, Los Angeles
February 16 & 17 at 6 p.m.
Jazz is Useless & 89.9 KCRW Current Rebirth of Slick w/ Digable Planets in honor of Black Heritage Thirty day period. Nevertheless they were not the to start with to synthesize jazz and hip-hop, Digable Planets epitomized the laid-back again allure of jazz hipsters.
artdontsleep.com
Black Heritage Thirty day period Trivia Competitiveness in Los Angeles
Edendale Branch Library, 2011 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles
February 18 at four p.m.
Teenagers are invited to be a part of us to take a look at their knowledge in a trivia opposition honoring Black Historical past Month.
lapl.org
Specific Black Background Thirty day period Tale Time
Oxnard General public Library 251 A Avenue, Oxnard
February 18 at 10: 30 a.m.
Sign up for a unique celebration of African American Lifestyle. Pay attention to stories and make crafts at the Downtown Main Library, Kid’s Place.
oxnard.org
Annual Black Record Celebration
Janet Goeske Basis & Senior Center, 5257 Sierra Road, Riverside
February 19, 11 a.m. – one p.m.
The Black Background program is an yearly luncheon that encourages the community senior group to be a part of alongside one another, celebrate variety, and understand about the African-American culture. All friends are invited to use their most loved African apparel.
jgc4seniors.com
Black Record Month Storyteller
Lancaster Library, 601 W Lancaster Blvd. Lancaster
February 20, three: 30 p.m. – four: 15 p.m.
Rejoice Black Historical past Thirty day period with Michael D. McCarty, a multicultural storyteller of African, African-American, and Global folktales, historic tales, stories of science, non secular stories, as effectively as stories of his everyday living.
lacountylibrary.org
Black Historical past Month Link Session
Peloton Showroom Century Metropolis Shopping mall
10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
February 22, three p.m. – 6 p.m.
Combine, store, mingle and test out the live painting by KING MORELLI.
SBCAAAE Yearly Black Background Thirty day period & Scholarship Recognition Celebration
10543 Sierra Avenue, Fontana
February 22 six: 15 p.m. – 10: 30 p.m.
The topic of this year’s occasion is “The Artwork of Stepping in Excellence.” SBCAAAE will just take the next phase in recognizing Leaders of Nowadays & the Long run that are walking in excellence.
fb.com
Afro-Latinx Festival at MOLAA
Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
628 Alamitos Avenue, Lengthy Seashore
February 22, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Rejoice cultural variety and the African affect in Latin The us at MOLAA’s Afro-Latinx Competition. Find out about the a lot of strategies in which the African impact has permeated Latin America and how you working experience these 1st hand via audio, dance, meals, and even martial arts.
molaa.org
Black Background Month-Kemetic Yoga
Fitness center-Lakin Fitness & Wellness Center (LFWC) Los Angeles Southwest University
1600 W. Imperial Hwy, Los Angeles
February 26, 10: 45 a.m. – 12: 30 p.m.
This Black Background Thirty day period come rejoice record, society, education, and wellness-at the exact same time! You are invited to take part in Kemetic Yoga with Dr. Ebony Utley. Kemetic Yoga is a group of yoga poses that emphasis “harmony” of our minds, bodies, posture, and spinal fluid.
eventbrite.com
Black Historical past Thirty day period Motion picture Night hosted by Otherwild LA
Otherwild LA, 1768 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles
February 27 at seven p.m. – 9: 30 p.m.
Complimentary popcorn and refreshments will be offered for a film screening.
otherwild.com
Motherland Tunes 2020 Celebration Social gathering
601 N Eucalyptus Avenue, Inglewood
February 29, three p.m. – eight p.m.
Join a particular celebration of African American Tradition with dancing and gumbo.
motherlandmusic.com
MLK Jr. Park Celebration
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, Pomona
February 29, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
This just one-day cultural occasion will host African dance, keynote speakers, tunes, and other creative celebrations of the African spirit.
fb.com
Black Heritage Month Celebration
SouthBay Pavilion Shopping mall, 20700 S Avalon Blvd, Carson
February 29 at four p.m.
This calendar year, the topic is “Rejoice the Heritage, Inspire the Future”. Master about the historical past, see a Style Clearly show featuring African apparel from Bia Maranatha, singing, dancing, and additional!
southbaypavilion.com
A Celebration of Black History: Afternoon in the Park
Rowley Park, 13220 S. Van Ness Avenue, Gardena
February 29. 10 a.m. – two p.m.
The party will aspect enjoyment, source and retail booths, as effectively as foodstuff vehicles, and a School Row, with higher education associates, software help and economic assist details.
Gardena Occasions/Facebook
If you know a good Black Historical past Month party, share it with us on Fb, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!
Copyright © 2020 KABC-Television. All Rights Reserved.