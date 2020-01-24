Black Battalion, the men who agreed to serve Canada in uniform but denied the opportunity to fight

While the blacks in America have had it and continue to have a hard time, the story in neighboring Canada is no different.

When World War I broke out in 1914, the black Nova Scotians who were willing and able to serve Canada during the war were told that the war was white, and they largely turned away. Even so, two years later, 600 black men formed a separate entity called No. 2 construction battalion.

The Black Battalion, as the unit was also called, sailed to England in March 1917 and then to France. The men assisted four Canadian Forestry Corps companies to cut down, grind and ship sawn timber, an important asset during the war. they also dug trenches, built railroads, repaired roads and barbed wire for combat operations.

Despite their vital service, the men were common



returned to Canada in January 1919 and disbanded in September 1920.

“Despite the deep-rooted racism and prejudices that they endured before and during their service as members of the Canadian expeditionary force have served the king and country loyally, ”said Hon. J.J. Grant, the Vice Governor of Nova Scotia.

“The black community knows about it. That is our story now





Globalnews: “The black population of Canada was roughly at that time twenty thousand, with the majority (seven thousand) in Nova Scotia. On July 5, 1916, over six hundred black men gathered in Pictou, Nova Scotia. Because of its large black population, Nova Scotia became the base of the unit. Pictou was also the city closest to the residence of Lieutenant Colonel Donald Sutherland, a prominent railroad entrepreneur who volunteered to form the battalion if he could do so near his home.

“Consisting of 300 men from Nova Scotia and another 125 from New Brunswick, Ontario, and Canadian Prairies, 163 from the United States, and about 30 from the British Antilles, No. 2 Construction Battalion, CEF, were founded. The men, who made up about 7 percent of Canada’s total black population, became the first and only black unit in Canada after the Confederacy in 1867. The battalion’s mission was to support combat troops on the Western Front in Europe and was one of three Battalions in construction that Canada founded during the war.

“The officers of the unit, although consisting of black soldiers, were white with one notable exception. The battalion chaplain, Rev. Dr. William A. White, was named Honorary Captain, which made him the only black officer in the battalion and Canadian military during World War I and one of only a handful in the whole British Empire, “ Blackpast reported.

“The legacy of Construction Battalion No. 2 could have been lost forever if Canadian Senator Calvin Ruck hadn’t organized the first meeting and recognition event in 1983 to honor the surviving members of the unit. In 1986 his book The Black Battalion 1916-1920 was published: Canada’s best kept military secret.“

Pictou is now hosting an annual event to honor the men of Construction Battalion No. 2. In 2016, the Canada Post unveiled a limited edition stamp in Cherrybrook, N.S. for the 100th anniversary of the black men who were part of No. 2.

The company said the stamp is an opportunity to honor it



“This stamp honors men who have stepped forward to serve this country in uniform but who have been denied the opportunity to fight,” he said Jim Dunsworth, Canada Post Operations Manager.

Craig Smith, president of the Nova Scotia Black Cultural Society, said they would “honor men who are committed to making Canada great.”

This picture from autumn 1916 shows members of Construction Battalion No. 2, Canada’s first military unit, which consists mainly of black personnel. (Nova Scotia Archives)