[black-box-of-ukraine-plane-downed-in-iran-significantly-destroyed:-iran-protection-minister]

February 19, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – The black box of a Ukrainian passenger aircraft unintentionally shot down more than Iran final month is broken but Iran will not hand it in excess of to another region inspite of pressure for access, leading Iranian ministers claimed on Wednesday, according to point out media.

Canadian Key Minister Justin Trudeau reported previous week he had “impressed upon” Iranian International Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that a finish and unbiased investigation into the shooting down of the airliner experienced to be carried out.

Numerous of the 176 who perished in the catastrophe had been Iranians with twin citizenship, which is not recognized by Iran. Canada experienced 57 citizens on board.

“We have a suitable to read through the black box ourselves. We have a ideal to be current at any evaluation of the black box,” Zarif reported.

“If we are supposed to give the black box to other folks for them to read it in our position then this is one thing we will undoubtedly not do,” he claimed.

Protection Minister Amir Hatami claimed the flight knowledge recording box had “sustained obvious harm and the defense field has been asked for to support in reconstructing (it).”

“The reconstruction of the black box is meant to take put first and then the looking at,” Hatami claimed.

All 176 travellers aboard the aircraft were killed when the Innovative Guards, Iran’s most highly effective navy power, fired missiles at the plane soon after mistaking it for a hostile focus on.

Iran is in discussions with other countries, specifically Ukraine, about the investigation, international minister Zarif stated.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh Editing by Toby Chopra)