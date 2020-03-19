Black Donate Books Kodak in Schoolkids for Coronavirus Relief

exclusive

Kodak Blackgiving back to her community despite being behind bars, by connecting hundreds of books and school supplies with students who are now learning from home.

The lawyer has been jailed Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ … Kodak has sent 625 reading comprehension books to 625 schoolkids in Broward Country, FL to help coronavirus pandemic impact.

In conjunction with books, she also plans to bring together tools and notebooks for students with the purpose of helping children in grades 1 through 5 meet state reading standards… even in the face of their new educational challenges.

As you probably already know, Florida’s public schools are closed until April 15, and Kodak’s team tells us that there are words children need learning tools … so the rapper happily lending. All in all, Kodak dropped $ 5,000 in educational aid.

Cohen said they ordered everything on Thursday and expect a delivery in a few days. With all the latest social travel tips and precautions, logistics are still in the way of getting children’s books … but we’re told the current plan is to send them directly next week .

Kodak is currently serving a 46-month jail term sentenced in his federal gun case last November. He also faces 2 to 7 years to serve concurrently after pleading guilty to probation. second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On the bright side … it looks like he’s enjoying his hard work.