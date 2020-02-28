black-eyed-peas,-you-me-at-six-and-razorlight-be-part-of-isle-of-wight-festival-2020-lineup

Black Eyes Peas, You Me At Six, and Razorlight have been verified for Isle of Wight Festival 2020 – look at out the rest of the new additions underneath.

The legendary festival will return June 11-14, with Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers, and Duran Duran topping the invoice across the total weekend.

Richie and Capaldi’s performances will mark their debuts at the Uk pageant, even though Duran Duran’s visual appearance is billed as a British isles festival exclusive.

A next wave of artists has been announced nowadays (February 28) which includes Black Eyes Peas, You Me At Six, Razorlight, All Saints, Natasha Bedingfield and Pleasure Crookes.

Other names introduced are: Are You Knowledgeable? (Jimi Hendrix tribute), Asylums, Balcony, Donna Missal, Dylan John Thomas, Ella Henderson, FooR, James Vincent McMorrow, Lightning Seeds, LONA, Lyra, Maxïmo Park, Megan McKenna, New Guidelines, Rebecca Hurn, Roachford, Rothwell, Sam Feldt (Stay), Seasick Steve, and The Lathums.

Weekend tickets start out from £185 and you can acquire them right here.

Isle of Wight Festival, an event that cemented its location inside pop record with performances from Jimi Hendrix, The Who and Joni Mitchell, celebrates its 50th anniversary this 12 months. Hendrix’s legendary headline general performance was his final just one in the Uk and the 1970 festival was the last on the island till it was resurrected in 2002.

Earlier this month, You Me At Six released a model-new one titled ‘Our Household (The Mess We Designed)’ to assist increase resources for Australian bushfire aid.

The English pop rock band will donate all proceeds from the track to WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Affiliation. In a push statement, frontman Josh Franceschi said the track was published right after the band experienced met with a geologist who informed them of the dire impacts of local weather change. They afterwards concluded ‘Our House’ even though recording in Thailand previous Oct.