Black Hawk County activates Unexpected emergency Functions Heart, new COVID-19 site

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — As of noon Tuesday, the Black Hawk County Unexpected emergency Operations Middle is energetic.

Dr Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, who is the Black Hawk County General public Health and fitness Director, assumed incident command through the EOC’s to start with news briefing Tuesday. Dr Egbuonye mentioned its possible that COVID-19 will occur in Black Hawk County. This briefing occurred prior to a situation was verified in the county hrs later on.

To aid streamline facts and info, county officials unveiled a new site for the community that will be updated consistently as the hottest details is at any time changing.

“The info surrounding COVID-19 is rapidly evolving and we needed to create a web-site to update every person in our neighborhood communities immediately and properly,” Dr Egbuonye claimed.

As of Tuesday, the county is selected as “elevated” for the reason that there have been no confirmed scenarios in Black Hawk County, but group spread has been located in Iowa.

The unveiling of blackhawkcovid19.com arrived on the heels of Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson activating the Emergency Functions Heart. In the exact briefing, Thompson mentioned he considered the county to be in a lucky posture.

“We would considerably instead be in this place, to be capable to say we’ve acquired our companions downstairs in the EOC right now, chatting about preventative techniques somewhat than reactionary procedures of ‘oh my gosh, we’ve bought all of these conditions that we’re seeking to respond to and react to and push resources to now,” Thompson stated.