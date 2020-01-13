Black Hawk statue restoration finally finished

OREGON, Illinois – The Illinois monument known as the eternal Indian statue has finally been completed after years of planning and fundraising.

The scaffolding around the statue, also known as Black Hawk, will be removed and must be completely removed within two weeks, the Rockford Register Star reported.

The city of Oregon is ready to celebrate the makeover of the 109-year-old statue, Mayor Ken Williams said.

“We have received messages and comments from around the country,” Williams said. “People who have visited the statue, people who used to live in the area and they have followed the progress of what happened and the problems with the statue as it deteriorated. Now that it has been repaired and restored, it is very important for the community. “

An attempt to restore the statue was launched in 2015, said Crystal Curfman, executive director of the Illinois Conservation Foundation.

Restoration efforts ceased in 2016 after the curator and project engineer disagreed on how much of the outer concrete skin was to be removed from the statue. The statue was under a black sail for about two years.

Jan Stilson is shown in 2018 near the 48-foot-long Eternal Indian monument, in Oregon. Ill. Stilson led the Black Hawk Team; she and about 20 volunteers helped raise money to pay for the restoration of the statue. Arturo Fernandez / Rockford Register Star, distributed by the Associated Press

The non-profit Black Hawk Restoration Team was established in 2018 to give the project a flying start. The organization raised approximately $ 270,000 in donations from the private sector and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources received a $ 350,000 grant for the restoration.

“I think this shows how valuable this monument is to the people from this area who grew up here and may still live here or have moved here because they really supported it,” said Jan Stilson, organization president. “It was really an effort from below.”

Workers started to install the scaffolding in September, after the repair work was due to start in the spring of 2018.

A revelation ceremony is planned for the spring.

“It’s been an icon for the Sauk Valley and the city of Oregon for years,” Williams said. “We are largely an ecotourism community and that is a major attraction for us. We expect a lot of tourism to attract, just because the statue is ready. People are excited to see what it looks like now that it is no longer hidden. “