After a hemorrhagic stroke, often referred to as a “bleeding” stroke, young blacks and Hispanics are less likely to become disabled or die within the next three months, a new study found.

Hemorrhagic strokes occur when a blood vessel breaks and causes bleeding in the brain. This type of stroke is less common than that caused by blood clots, but is more difficult to treat and is often fatal.

“Our study found that race and ethnicity, even when considering factors that affect outcomes [such as how big the stroke is], are still independent predictors of people’s recovery,” said lead author Dr , He is deputy director of the University of Cincinnati Neuroscience Research in Ohio.

For the study, the Woo team collected data on 418 people with an average age of 43 who had a bleeding bite.

The patients were divided into two groups. Those in the first group had no symptoms or were moderately disabled, but could walk without help.

Those in the second group – the group with the “poor results” – were more severely disabled and could not walk without help or had died.

The study found that 52 percent of white patients had poor results after their stroke compared to 35 percent of black patients and 31 percent of Hispanics.

The results showed that black patients had a 58 percent lower risk of poor outcome and Hispanic patients had a 66 percent lower risk compared to white patients.

“We examined both the initial size and the extent of bleeding in the brain for each participant when he was hospitalized, but could not find any significant evidence that these factors contributed to how well they developed three months later.” said Woo.

He added that the results may indicate that the differences are due to biological, social, and therapeutic factors associated with the risk of bleeding stings rather than differences in the early steps after hospitalization.

The report was published online on January 22 in the journal Neurology.

