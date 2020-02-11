Black historical figures Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass commemorated in statues at Maryland Old House Chamber, room where slavery was abolished

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland – At a time when states are debating the removal of Confederate monuments, Maryland unveiled bronze statues of famous abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass at a ceremony Monday night at Maryland State House.

The life-size statues were dedicated during a special joint session of the Maryland General Assembly in the Old House room, the room where slavery was abolished in the state in 1864.

“A brand of true grandeur highlights and has the courage to change a system of oppression,” said House Speaker Adrienne Jones, first black woman and first woman in the House. “The statues remind us that our laws are not always fair or just. But there is always room for improvement.”

While the commissioning of the statues began more than three years ago, their arrival coincides with the new leadership of the state legislature. This is Jones’ first session as president, and the first new president of the Senate in more than three decades was elected by senators last month.

The statues, dedicated during Black History Month, were made to show Tubman and Douglass as they would have looked in age and in 1864.

Tubman and Douglass were both born on the east coast of Maryland. Tubman escaped from slavery to become a prominent abolitionist who helped slaves escape by the Underground Railroad. Douglass also escaped slavery and became an author, speaker, abolitionist and advocate for women’s rights. His autobiography, published in 1845, was a bestseller that helped fuel the abolitionist movement.

Statues are not the only recent examples where the state has taken steps to reflect its rich black history.

Last month, the portrait of a former black lawmaker replaced that of a white governor who had been on the wall for 115 years. The painting by Verda Welcome, who was elected to the State Senate in 1962, is the first portrait of a black person to adorn the walls of the Maryland Senate.

Maryland has also removed painful reminders from its past in recent years.

In 2017, the state withdrew a statue of Roger B. Taney, a judge of the United States Supreme Court and a native of Maryland, who wrote the Dred Scott decision of 1857 which confirmed slavery and refused citizenship to African Americans.

State officials voted to remove the Taney statue a few days after the death of a woman in Charlottesville, Virginia. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a man crashed into his car through the crowd of people who were there to convict hundreds of white nationalists protesting the planned removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee .

The State of Virginia continues to have some of the country’s most important exhibitions of Confederate monuments in its capital, Richmond. But in December, a large bronze sculpture of a hooded young black man riding a horse was permanently installed on the lawn of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The sculpture “Rumors of War” was previously on display in Times Square and is the response of artist Kehinde Wiley to Confederate monuments in the United States and in the South in particular.

