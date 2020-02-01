Black History Month: Activists Call for Rescue of Brooklyn Building on Underground Railroad

BROOKLYN – Activists are fighting to save a house in Brooklyn that is believed to be part of the Underground Railroad.

Half a block from a gym, a few doors from a new hotel, and next to a brewery, is a modest brick building that some say was part of the Underground Railroad.

It was built in 1848, and in a few weeks it could be a pile of rubble.

The building at 227 Duffield Street is the last remaining original structure on a block nicknamed “Abolitionist Place”, due to several anti-slavery activists who lived there in the mid-1800s.

“Harriet and Thomas Truesdell lived here when the fugitive slave law was passed,” said Aleah Bacquie Vaughn, executive director of Circle for Justice Innovations.

The Truesdell were friends with abolitionist icon William Lloyd Garrison, and Harriet Truesdell helped organize the American Women’s Anti-Slavery Convention, which was held in Philadelphia in 1838.

“We believe this house is a place where people who had been enslaved were detained while traveling on the Underground Railroad and on their way to freedom in Canada,” said Bacquie Vaughn. “They’re putting their lives on the line.”

Activists point to a series of underground tunnels connected to neighboring buildings, coupled with the knowledge that prominent abolitionists lived here, as justification for the strong suspicion that runaway slaves may have hidden here.

For decades, activists like Bacquie Vaughn have championed this cause with the city in the hope that the building would achieve monument status.

In 2007, former owner Joy Chatel successfully fought an attempted foreclosure of the property via a prominent estate.

Later that year, the city commissioned a report to an environmental firm that concluded that there was no strong affiliation between the house and the Underground Railroad – a finding fiercely contested by local activists.

“The city spent $ 500,000 and hired a company that had no architectural historians or archaeologists on its staff,” said Brooklyn historian and musician Raul Rothblatt. “So they hired historians to give credence to their report, and all the historians said,” You have to save the building, you have to save the building, you have to save the building, “and then the organization’s executive director said, “We must not save the building.” “

The history of the building has been busy and difficult to discover, like the underground railroad itself. Such affiliation is both difficult to prove and to refute.

“We do not have a clandestine railway register,” said Bacquie Vaughn. “The point was that it was illegal, and people weren’t trying to prove it.”

Joy Chatel died in 2014 and since then 227 Duffield Street has fallen into the hands of new owners who have applied for a demolition permit.

Activists like Bacquie Vaughn and Rothblatt are still fighting to have the house designated as a landmark so that it can be turned into a museum.

Bacquie Vaughn said the city has offered to put up a statue instead.

“You can erect a monument here, a plaque here, which does not have the same impact as touching the same stones that these people who fled from slavery have touched,” said Rothblatt. “Coming here will change you.”

Demonstrations have been organized, fundraisers have been organized and a change.org petition to save the house has more than 5,500 signatures to date.

“If people want to save this house, they can go to change.org and look for 227 Duffield Street,” said Bacquie Vaughn. “This will help us get more numbers and hopefully the Landmark Preservation Commission will save the house.”

