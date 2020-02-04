Below is a list of Black History Month events in Southern California by date. Share your celebrations with # abc7eyewitness!

Celebrating Black History in Long Beach

Long Beach Civic Center, 411 W Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

February 4 at 3:30 p.m.

There will be a program with live performances and community resource tables, followed by the unveiling of two exhibits: “Hometown Heroes: Profiles in Long Beach Black History” organized by the Long Beach Post. “Remembering Our Roots: A Timeline of Black History” is a compilation of images from the catalog of the National Archives and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, commissioned by the office of council member Rex Richardson.

Circus of words: Celebrate Black History Month with a spoken word

Inlandia Institute, 3581 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside

February 6 at 7 p.m.

Join the poets Romaine Washington and Eric DeVaughnn for a night of spoken word, self-guided writing activities, shorter reading sessions and an open microphone! This event is free and open to the public. He is supported by the Friends of the Riverside Public Library.

Celebrating Black History Month 2020

Inglewood Rogers Park Community Center, 400 West Beach Avenue, Inglewood

February 7, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guests are exposed to organizations that advance the specific efforts and concerns of the African American community. Guests at the event include community / civic leaders, key business owners, cultural icons, and SCE leaders.

39th Black History Month Parade, Exhibition and Annual Festival

Downtown Riverside Pedestrian Mall, Riverside

February 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event includes a parade through downtown Riverside, an auto show featuring performances and an exhibit of cultural heritage crafts and an exhibit of food trucks.

Macy’s Baldwin Hills Celebrates Black History Month!

Macy’s Baldwin Hills, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles

February 8, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Macy and beauty blogger Monica Veloz as they discuss the influence of black culture on the beauty industry.

Black History Month Annual Luncheon

Monrovia Community Center, 119 W. Palm Avenue, Monrovia

February 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association presents speakers Eugene Washington and Martin A. Gordon with a performance by the Church Boys.

Los Angeles Black History Month Festival

Art Walk of the Historic Village of Leimert Park, Crenshaw Boulevard and 43rd Street, Leimert Park

February 16, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Be part of one of the biggest celebrations for Black History Month in Los Angeles, with more than 5,000 attendees expected.

Black History Month: Revival of Slick w / Digable Planets

Lodge Room, 104 N Avenue 56, Los Angeles

February 16 and 17 at 6 p.m.

Jazz is Dead & 89.9 KCRW present Rebirth of Slick w / Digable Planets in honor of Black History Month. Although they weren’t the first to synthesize jazz and hip-hop, Digable Planets embodies the laid-back charm of jazz hipsters.

Black History Month Question and Answer Contest in Los Angeles

Edendale Branch Library, 2011 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

February 18 at 4 p.m.

Teens are invited to join us to test their knowledge in a trivia contest honoring Black History Month.

Story Time for Black History Month

Oxnard Public Library 251 rue A, Oxnard

February 18 at 10:30 a.m.

Join a special celebration of African American culture. Hear stories and do crafts at the downtown core library, children’s area.

Annual celebration of black history

Janet Goeske Foundation and Senior Center, 5257 Sierra Street, Riverside

February 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Black History program is an annual lunch that encourages the local senior community to come together, celebrate diversity and learn about African American culture. All guests are invited to wear their favorite African attire.

Storyteller of Black History Month

Lancaster Library, 601 W Lancaster Blvd. Lancaster

February 20, 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Celebrate Black History Month with Michael D. McCarty, a multicultural storyteller from African, African-American and international tales, historical tales, science stories, spiritual stories, as well as life stories.

SBCAAAE Annual Black History Month and celebration of scholarship recognition

10543 Sierra Avenue, Fontana

February 22 6:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

The theme of this year’s event is “The Art of Advancing in Excellence”. SBCAAAE will take the next step by recognizing the leaders of today and tomorrow who walk in excellence.

Afro-Latinx Festival at MOLAA

Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

628 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach

February 22, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Celebrate cultural diversity and African influence in Latin America at MOLAA’s Afro-Latinx festival. Discover the many ways in which African influence has permeated Latin America and how you experience them firsthand through music, dance, food and even martial arts.

Black History Month – Yoga Kemetic

Gym-Lakin Fitness & Wellness Center (LFWC) Los Angeles Southwest College

1600 W. Imperial Hwy, Los Angeles

February 26, 10:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

This Black History Month celebrates history, culture, education and well-being at the same time! You are invited to participate in Kemetic Yoga with Dr. Ebony Utley. Kemetic yoga is a group of yoga postures that focus on “balancing” our mind, body, posture and our cerebrospinal fluid.

Black History Month Film Night organized by Otherwild LA

Otherwild LA, Anaheim

February 27 at 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Popcorn and refreshments will be provided free of charge for a film screening.

Homeland Music Festival 2020

601 N Eucalyptus Avenue, Inglewood

February 29, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Join a special celebration of African American culture with dance and okra.

MLK Jr. Park Celebration

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, Pomona

February 29, noon – 5 p.m.

This one-day cultural event will host African dance, keynote speakers, music and other artistic celebrations of the African spirit.

Celebrating Black History Month

SouthBay Pavilion Mall, 20700 S Avalon Blvd, Carson

February 29 at 4 p.m.

This year, the theme is “Celebrating history, inspiring the future”. Learn more about the history, see a fashion show featuring African clothing by Bia Maranatha, singing, dancing and more!

