Black History Month in honor of Ernest Gaines

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Fans of the late Louisiana author Ernest J. Gaines, who wrote such famous works as “A Lesson Before Dying” and “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman”, gather to remember his work as part of Celebrate Black History Month.

The Louisiana Center for the book in the State Library of Louisiana is, according to a press release from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser hosted the discussion on February 19.

Gaines died on November 5, 2019. He grew up on a small plantation in Louisiana, which was later reflected in his rich literary characters. “A Lesson Before Dying”, released in 1993, was a celebrated classic. Both “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” (1971) and “A Gathering of Old Men” (1984) were awarded television films.

The program is moderated by Darrell Bourque, a two-time Louisiana Poet Laureate, a close friend of Gaines and a member of the Ernest J. Gaines Center. The center is located at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette and is dedicated to Gaines and his work.

Other participants are: Marcia Gaudet, founder and CEO of the center; Cheylon Woods, director of the center; Karen Carter Peterson, Louisiana State Senator; and Gaines’ wife, Dianne Gaines.

“The arc of Gaines’ novels and dramatizations such as’ The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman ‘and’ A Lesson Before Dying ‘, as well as his own life, witnessed by the civil rights movement, provide lessons in the history of blacks for America,” noted Rebecca Hamilton, State Librarian of Louisiana. “A permanent legacy of Gaines is the impact his work will continue to raise our country’s awareness of the racial and social differences that are still so important today.”