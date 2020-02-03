Black Honey presents new hits at the rebellious homecoming in Brighton

Do you know what could be nicer than wriggling around in the pit and singing to your favorite band? Collect some money at the same time. Black Honey’s homecoming show in Brighton last week provided an opportunity to see the fours up close at the city’s iconic Green Door Store and help STAR – a student-run charity that welcomes and educates people in need what they can do to help. The following happened when Izzy B. Phillips and the gang poured into the city …

Black Honey performed at Brighton’s iconic Green Door Store last week (January 29), making its first appearance in 2020 a spectacular return.

The show was in favor of STAR Charity – a nationwide cause with over 50 university and college groups across the UK and over 34,000 active members.

The group works to improve the lives of refugees and asylum seekers in the UK, works directly with refugees and is committed to supporting and educating politicians and the public.

The six-headed opus Kink from Brighton started the night with his horn-filth funk, which combines punk, ska and jazz with dirty, manic and intense vocals.

The band’s angry AA side “Mosquito” and “Faster Than The Radio” was broadcast alongside currently unreleased songs such as the rockabilly stomper “I Love You, Baby”.

Charity students were on site to thank the participants for their donations, to discuss what the participants could do, to help, and to manage some of the goods whose proceeds would benefit STAR.

Black Honey’s appearance was the first in the Green Door Store in “almost 5 years,” lead singer Izzy B. Phillips told the crowded crowd. She noted that the venue was a crucial place when the band was on the move, adding that they “probably played it at least 14 times in a year”. A record for sure.

The band started with the pulsating songs “I only hurt the people I love” and “All My Pride”, both of which were featured on their stormy, self-titled debut album of 2018, and fueled an exciting crowd in their hometown.

During the set, Phillips also welcomed the STAR initiative and asked fans to get involved and make a difference. In a confusing time, artists and fans can “use music to come together and unite”.

This was a premiere for the Brighton foursome. It was her first live show with new drummer Alex Woodward and the opportunity to hear new material, including the yeah yeah yeah-style banger “I Like The Way You Die” and “Run For Cover” – two likely cuts from hers upcoming second album.

Phillips, who was familiar with the fan favorites “Hello Today” and “Midnight”, campaigned for a violent, sweaty finale in the crowd. The guitar held very securely there.