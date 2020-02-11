Black metal fan pleads guilty to church fire

In April 2019, 21-year-old Holden Matthews was charged with inciting fires at three historic African-American churches in the US state of Louisiana.

Matthews, the son of a police officer, was arrested on three arson counts of a religious building, with the incidents that took place in St. Landry Parish country in Louisiana between March 26 and April 4 last year. Matthews was later also accused of hate crimes.

The case has now arrived in court, with the now 22-year-old admitting to start fires in an attempt to raise his profile as a black metal musician.

Matthews has also filed guilty pleas for federal and national charges, including hate crimes against him.

During his plea, Matthews heard that he had focused the churches on simulating similar incidents in Norway in the 90s and admitted that he then uploaded videos and photos of the first two fires to Facebook.

Matthews is convicted on May 22 and has between 10 and 70 years in prison for his crimes.

At the time of his arrest, The Daily Beast reported that Matthews’ Facebook page would have shown that he was “active on pagan and black metal pages” and had responded to reports about Varg Vikernes, who spent 16 years in prison for the murder of his Mayhem bandmate Øystein “Euronymous” Aarseth who was also accused of church fires in Norway.

