Black people die overwhelmingly from coronavirus in U.S. cities – News – The Palm Beach Post

WASHINGTON – Black Americans die by far significantly more from the coronavirus than other Americans in some major cities, but most federal officials and states do not monitor or publish racial data on the victims of the coronavirus, raising concerns about treating the country’s most vulnerable populations. .

With the rise in coronavirus cases and related deaths soaring in cities with significant black populations, including New Orleans, Detroit and New York, civil rights groups, democratic lawmakers and the White House have all called on federal health officials to publish racial data to ensure resources and information are available. community affected by the outbreak.

President Donald Trump and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci said at a White House press conference on Tuesday that the coronavirus was affecting African Americans, which the nation says is a “huge challenge.” president.

“We want to find a reason for that,” Trump said, adding that national racial and coronavirus cases should be available later this week.

Fauci said current health inequalities have exacerbated the outbreak for the African-American community.

“So we’re worried about it. It’s very sad. There’s nothing that can be done about it at the moment other than give them the best possible treatment to avoid complications,” Fauci said.

Less than a handful of states have released data, including Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey and North Carolina. Data from these states show that blacks die at a disproportionately high rate compared to whites.

“This is a critical issue for us that we will raise and hear the alarm,” said Hardie Davis, Jr., president of the Association of African Mayors of Africa and Mayor of Augusta, Georgia.

In Illinois, for example, there were 12,262 cases of coronavirus and 307 deaths on Monday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Of the confirmed cases, 29.4% were black, 27.5% were white, 9.4% were Hispanic, 3.34% were Asian, and 24.4% were left blank. Of the deaths, 42% were black, 37.1% white, 7.5% Hispanic, 7% blank, and 4.2% Asian. About 15% of the state’s population is black, while whites make up 77% of the state according to the census.

In Michigan, the number was also grim: African Americans accounted for only 14% of the state’s population, but 33% of COVID-19 cases and 41% of deaths.

According to the state health department in Louisiana, one of the most severely affected states in the country, 70% of coronavirus-related deaths were African American and 29% white. By Monday, there were 14,867 cases and 512 deaths in the state. African Americans make up 32% of the state’s population.

John Bel Edwards called inequality “disturbing”.

“This is clearly a big difference, and we’re trying to figure out what it’s causing and what we can do about it as quickly as possible,” Edwards said at a news conference on Monday.

African Americans may be susceptible to coronavirus complications because many tend to suffer from underlying health conditions, including asthma and diabetes. But defenders are also concerned that U.S. minorities are not getting enough information about the disease or the opportunity to be tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they were collecting racial data provided by the states. Some of this information is incomplete and some has not yet been provided. The office is waiting for more information before compiling it. A spokesman told the U.S. TODAY on Tuesday that the CDC will release data on COVID-19 hospitalizations later this week, including race and ethnicity.

Health experts, attorneys, civil rights groups, and congressional law enforcement have also urged Secretary for Human Services Alex Azar to publish national data by race.

Information about gender is reported, so why not race, said U.S. Representative Robin Kelly, chairman of Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust. Kelly said the first person to die from the coronavirus in Illinois was an African American woman.

The facts are about politics and programming, and what resources are needed and where, said Kelly, who, along with Massachusetts Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and Sens. Together with Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts sent a letter to the federal Department of Health and Human Administration urging the agency to collect and release racial information.

“We need to make sure we’re ready,” Kelly told the U.S. TODAY.

Law enforcement wants to know who is being tested for the coronavirus

New York’s Mayor of Rochester, Lovely Warren, said local officials need racial information to know where resources are being channeled.

He said last month there was the first coronavirus death in Monroe County, which also includes Rochester, was a 57-year-old African American man. He said he knew this only because the family posted the information on Facebook.

By Monday, there were 543 cases and 26 deaths in the county. He said more deaths are expected in April in the city’s third-largest city. Meanwhile, New York, one of the most severely affected states, has not yet released racial data on the dead.

“Without all the information you provide, you can’t see the scale of the problem,” said Warren, another vice president of the African American Mayors Association.

Government of Maryland. Larry Hogan instructed his state Department of Health this week to provide racial breakdowns for all Maryland cases, including tests, hospitalization, and mortality. He noted that much of the research is done by private doctors through private laboratories outside the state.

New Jersey officials on Monday released data announcing 729 of its 1,232 deaths. Of these, 60% were white, 24% were black, 5% were Asian, and 11% were other. New Jersey government chief Phil Murphy said the goal was to increase race data to ensure that all residents receive appropriate care.

“There are always people left behind,” he said at a news conference. “More often than not, demographic communities represent a surplus population.”

The Latin American Caucasus in Congress also calls for more racial disclosure. Latin Americans, who are more likely than other groups not to have health insurance, also tend to be in poor health, which can make them susceptible to the coronavirus.

U.S. President Joaquin Castro, president of the D-Texas, Caucasus, said color communities have long suffered from health inequalities, “but you can’t fix what you don’t measure.”

Who dies from coronavirus?

What we know about who dies from the coronavirus seems inconsistent because some countries report slowly, which means state-wide information is not always up to date, defenders noted. Georgia Mayor Davis Davis said Monday that local health officials said there were 266 cases of coronavirus in his area, but there were fewer figures on the state website.

“There is a delay between reporting incidents and field testing in local communities compared to what states report,” he said.

In Louisiana, the Department of Health reported reporting a racial distribution of deaths each week, although officials said they could extend racial reporting to all positive cases.

The department’s chief coronavirus expert, Dr. Alex Billioux, said the high number of African-American deaths is likely due to Louisiana’s black population suffering from a disproportionate number of diseases that affect COVID-19 death, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity. Billioux said the state plans to investigate more inequality and devise strategies to alleviate it.

“Unfortunately, we know that there are significant racial health inequalities in the state,” Billioux said.

Color communities have long had differences in the health care system, partly due to discrimination, poor health, and inadequate insurance coverage. This has particularly affected African Americans in the deep south, where most of the country’s black population is concentrated, health experts said.

“This reveals the structural deficits we all know about, but when you put an accelerator like the coronavirus in the middle where African Americans face differences,‘ ’it calls for solutions, said Derrick Johnson, president of the national NAACP.

According to representatives, it is not clear why some states have published the data while others have not.

“We know that race matters and that we need this information to respond to an effective pandemic,” said Kristen Clarke, chair of the nonprofit civil rights lawyer committee in Washington, D.C.

Clarke pointed to a civil rights law that prohibits federally funded agencies, including health care providers, from discriminating on the basis of race. Acquiring information is key to determining whether agencies are complying with the requirements, he said.

African Americans need to know they are in danger

Officials say the information may also help ensure credible messages to black communities where the myth that African Americans did not get the coronavirus was originally rooted in early test results that showed many elderly white Americans became ill.

In some communities, the message of social distance doesn’t seem to be spreading home, black mayors say people still play basketball, hold card parties and host sleeping places.

The message that Warren, the mayor of Rochester, may have gone further, “just stay home.”

“I don’t think our community takes the issue as seriously as it should, and the information will help us bring the message home much more,” he said.

Michael McAfee, CEO of PolicyLink, a research institute focusing on racial equality, said he was concerned that this could be the first wave of death for African Americans if nothing more is done.

“Think about how we see this spread to Louisiana. Think of what the massacre has been done in Detroit, just places we know are mostly black, ”he said. “This is not going to be a good result.”

Participants: Greg Hilburn, Louisiana USA TODAY Network State Editor; Jennifer Dixon and Darcie Moran of the Detroit Free Press; Lucas Gonzalez of the Salisbury Daily Times; Ashley Balcerzak, Editor of The Statehouse, The Bergen Record; and Joseph Spector, head of the Albany Bureau at TODAY Network, USA.

