Black ‘rock’ from 79 AD Italy’s eruption is part of the exploded brain life

This undated photo handout of the press office of the archaeological site Haerculaneum in Ercolano near Pompeii on January 23, 2020 shows a glazed brain fragment of a victim of the volcanic eruption of Italian Vesuvius in 79 AD – press office of the archaeological site Haerculaneum / AFP image

ROME, January 24 – It looks like a piece of stone – black, shiny, and extraordinary.

However, Italian anthropologists say the fragment is actually part of an exploded brain of an unfortunate victim of the Italian Vesuvius volcanic eruption in AD 79.

The discovery, published yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine, is a rarity in archeology. Researchers called the find from the ruins of Herculaneum near Pompeii “sensational”.

Scientists who spent years studying the gruesome remains of ash, lava, and poisonous gases when the volcano erupted in southern Italy were fascinated by a strange glass-like material that was in a victim’s skull.

“In October 2018, I was able to look at these remains and saw that something shimmered in the broken skull,” Pier Paolo Petrone, one of the researchers, told AFP.

Petrone, a forensic anthropologist at the University of Naples, Federico II, said he was “fairly certain that this material is human brain”.

Another analysis by Piero Pucci from the CEINGE Advanced Biotech Center in Naples confirmed that it actually contained parts of proteins and fatty acids from hair and brain tissue.

Herculaneum, named after the Greek god Hercules, was a popular vacation spot for the rich northwest of Pompeii when Vesuvius erupted. The molten lava covered the city and everything in it, 16 meters deep, later solidifying and preserving organic remains.

It is believed that the man at the center of the discovery was the administrator of the Augustinian College, the center of the imperial cult. His charred body was discovered in his quarters on his wooden bed in the 1960s.

The researchers believe that the heat from the hot gases from the eruption has risen to 520 degrees Celsius – temperatures high enough to ignite body fat and allow soft tissues to evaporate. A rapid drop in temperature followed, a little-known phenomenon that nevertheless helped glaze human remains.

“The high heat was literally able to burn the victim’s fat and body tissue and vitrify the brain,” said a statement from the Herculaneum archaeological site.

The discovery was the result of a collaboration between the director of Herculaneum, CEINGE in Naples, and researchers from the University of Naples Federico II and the University of Cambridge.

Also yesterday, scientists from the British universities Teesside and York published new research results in the Antiquity Journal about the Herculaneum victims.

Studies on the ribs of 152 skeletons showed that the residents did not die of extreme heat, but of poisonous gases. Collagen that remained in the bones was “incompatible with evaporation,” Teesside said in a statement.

Researchers who study the Herculaneum archaeological site have already succeeded in uncovering family relationships between victims based on their DNA. Seven women and three men came from the Middle East, suggesting that they may have been slaves.

The brain of the custodian could also offer more clues.

“If we can reheat the material, liquefy it, we might be able to find that person’s DNA,” said Petrone.

“That will be the next step.” – AFP

