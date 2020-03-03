[BLACK SABBATH’s TONY IOMMI To Go to This Year’s ‘Pride Of Birmingham’]

In accordance to BirminghamLive, BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi is amid the celebs who will wander the crimson carpet at this year’s Delight Of Birmingham.

The once-a-year awards, now in their seventh 12 months, celebrate bravery, caring, compassion and local community, recognizing unsung heroes who make a variance.

The Birmingham Mail‘s Delight Of Birmingham Awards, with associates TSB, will be hosted by “Coronation Street” star Kym Marsh at the College of Birmingham on March 18.

Each of 12 award winners selected by a judging panel will be feted by a VIP viewers, and there will also be a distinctive reside new music performance.

The names of the winners are remaining saved a tightly guarded magic formula right up until the day of the awards. The youngest winner is just eight several years aged, whilst the oldest is in her nineties.

Winners go forward to the shortlist for The Mirror Delight Of Britain Awards, with associates TSB.