Black Teen fatally shot rapping along a favorite song on Facebook Live

A black teenager was fatally shot in the head in front of a Brooklyn bodega on Tuesday.

19-year-old Jeremiah Dickey was shot in the head near Elton Street and New Lots Avenue at around 6:45 p.m.

Dickey was just rapping up to a favorite song

Facebook Live when he was fatally shot in the head, Daily

News reports.

Unconsciously and does not respond when officers

When Dickey arrived at the scene, he was taken to a local hospital where he was

declared dead.

The shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction and, according to Pix11, no arrests were made.

“I thought it was a bang or a man

play. I didn’t know it was that serious, ”said Yi Lin, a store clerk

Working nearby told NBC New York.

Dickey was reportedly in his Facebook live post about 30 seconds when the shots were fired.

The phone he was using fell and the screen went black but “30” by Brooklyn rapper Bizzy Banks keeps playing. “Headshots do a lot of damage,” Banks knocks.

“He was a good boy. Never caused problems. Everyone was shocked, ”said a broken-hearted neighbor, Dickey Maria Monello, 45.

“There are many children here that you would not do it to

to be shocked. But everyone was shocked to find out that it was Jeremiah. Even

The guy in the bodega was crying, ”added Monello.

“No mother should bury her children. His

Mother just had a stroke. He said she was better. He has siblings. Lots

from siblings, ”said Monello.

Dickey’s sister Melissa Dickey said on Wednesday as

She lit a candle where her sibling was shot: “He was a good person

Person. I don’t know what happened, ”said the victim’s sister, Melissa Dickey. “I

I have no idea who did this to him. “

According to the Daily News, citing relatives,

Dickey recently moved from Brooklyn to the Bronx with his mother.

Amer Shammakh, 36, worked in the bodega

when Dickey, a regular customer, was shot.

“I heard gunfire outside,” Shammakh said. “The police arrived a few minutes later.”

“When we went outside, there was a huge crowd

People. I was surprised because this is a safe area, ”he added.

“He was a good guy. You could see that

smile on his face. He always helped you. , , I am so sorry. Life is too

short. I hope you find out who did it. “

“I’ve seen him all the time,” said childhood

Girlfriend Gabby Allison, 19. “When you see someone, all the time goes by

It’s just wow. I am the same age as him. Why did they have to take

Someone so young? “