Black teen said to cut dreadlocks or miss graduation receives $ 20,000 scholarship

Ellen DeGeneres awarded a $ 20,000 scholarship to a black teenager from Texas.

DeAndre Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, appeared in an episode of the Ellen Show that aired on Wednesday.

He told DeGeneres that he had been informed that he would break the dress code after the Christmas break.

“Every day when I went to school I was in dress code. But the thing with them is that if it failed, I would be out of the dress code, ”he said to DeGeneres.

Photo credit: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros

Arnold said he always followed the dress code because he kept his hair over his earlobes and outside his eyes from his shoulders by tying his dreadlocks together.

Arnold, who has attended school in the independent school district of Barbers Hill for 10 years, said he was suspended the length of his dreadlocks and needed to cut his hair to return to school.

“You get good grades, you have never been in trouble. This is the first time something has appeared. And now you have not been in school for weeks because of this situation,” said DeGeneres.

“Personally, I just think you should be able to wear your hair the way you want, especially if there are girls with long hair,” said DeGeneres, who believes the policy has been unfair. “What’s the difference when girls have long hair and men have long hair?”

DeAndre deserved better. pic.twitter.com/f06bVcm74X

– Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 29, 2020

“It is really important to me because my father is from Trinidad,” said Arnold, adding that his dreadlocks are part of his culture and heritage. “And I really wish the school was open to other cultures and at least let’s try to tell you a few things. Don’t just exclude us. “

Arnold hadn’t been to school for weeks and realized that if he didn’t cut his hair, he would only have the option of a school lock or an alternative school for children with behavioral problems.

DeGeneres, after hearing Arnold’s thoughts, urged school officials to “do the right thing.”

“I’m begging you. This kid is a good kid. He deserves to graduate and walk with all the other kids. I’m just asking you to do the right thing. Please,” she said.

Surprisingly, singer Alicia Keys came on stage to give Arnold a $ 20,000 scholarship to college.

The singer said to Arnold, “I want to tell you that, I couldn’t believe the story when I heard it, and I’m super proud of you for standing up for what you think is right. And I know that the school has to do the right thing. “

Barbers Hill High School and the Barbers Hill Independent School District have yet to respond or comment on the issue.

