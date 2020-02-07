Black Thought – 2020 Rapsody Concert Freestyle Video

Last night (February 6th), Rapsody performed in Elsewhere in Brooklyn, New York. After a tour with Big K.R.I.T. At the end of 2019 the Jamla Records MC is headlining the A Black Woman Created This Tour (dates see below), on which Sa-Roc can also be seen.

Black Thought, who has worked with rap several times, appeared on stage when the Eve creator “OPRAH” performed from her outstanding 2019 Eve LP. He hugged the collaborator of “Nobody” (2017) and “Dostoyevsky” (2018). At 1:40 in the video (recorded by participant Andrew W.) he blessed the audience with a fresh freestyle that seems to be from the top of the head.

Rapsody’s devotion to Afeni Shakur reminds women to hold their heads up (video)

“What’s a fly to a tycoon? / I represent from midnight to noon / I’ve just pulled up from the next room / To let you know it’s time to show up like volume / yo rap, we have the band back together, listen / I’m the man, nobody can do better, listen / and I’m black, as ugly as ever, listen / it makes a difference if you make more than seven figures / I tell them just make them jump! ‘/ Machine gun pump / The sawn-off shotgun, hand on the pump / Accuse a MC like Trump / Soldier Fortune Magazine Man of the Month / The Man on the Moon / These Tony Clifton-ass MCs, they have Jokes, but I’m not amused / I send a message to my thugs with the broom / Let your pieces be swept up by the doctors of doom / Listen, it’s the elephant in the room / Created by a collision of the sun and the moon / My sonogram was the image of a weapon in the mother’s rleib / That should open soon and the heroin and the spoon / Amazing / Ayo, my future looks promising / My skin tone that is a crystal clear onyx / My th thoughts make the beats break like the Amishes / A stroke of genius like Mickalene Thomas / Hip-Hoppin ‘, Body-Rockin’, Do-What-It-Do / We are the living definition for improving the groove / I use the same tools that Kubrick uses to shoot, ”he knocks. Some texts refer to rapsody songs.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gznWf5dQSkM (/ embed)

Not nearly done, Tariq raps: “If you really are nobody until someone loves you / I say you are nobody until they talk high about you / And rap, they don’t want anything / unless you have a crash dummy or a body double / do you have a few homies that will catch a hommie for you? / Well, I’m an origami fan / The most notorious / Poet award winner. “He closes off acapella with a few more bars. As the DJ says,” Give it up for the legendary Black Thought, “The Roots MC insists,” Give it up for the legendary Rapsody. ”

Eminem & Black Thought release their first Collabo. The cipher is complete (audio)

Rapsody recently included Black Thought in their top 5. Black Thought appeared in Eminems Music To Be Murdered By last month.

Eve was recently named one of the best albums of 2019 by AFH and included in the top 25 albums of the 2010s.

Black Thought teaches a free master class on how to be an MC

Discovered at GrandGood.

#BonusBeat: Rapsody’s A Black Woman created this tour: