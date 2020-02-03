Black, white prostate cancer patients have similar results in access to care

According to researchers, survival rates in prostate cancer patients treated in a healthcare system with equal access are similar.

In the general U.S. population, black men are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer than white men, and twice as likely to die from the disease.

In a new study, the researchers assessed whether this racial disparity is evident in the equal Veterans Affairs Health System.

Investigators analyzed data from more than 60,000 men diagnosed and diagnosed with prostate cancer between 2000 and 2015 at the VA. Of these patients, 30 percent were black and 70 percent were white.

Compared to white patients, black patients no longer experienced any delays in diagnosis and care, no advanced disease was diagnosed, and they were no longer likely to die from their disease.

The results were similar, although black men are more likely to live in low-income areas, according to the study published online in the Cancer magazine on January 27.

The authors said the results show that black prostate cancer patients receiving the same screening and treatment can expect results similar to those of white patients, and that access to quality care can help reduce racial differences.

“These results suggest that poorer results for men with prostate cancer in the United States may not be a matter of course. Through targeted policy decisions, we may be able to reduce or even eliminate inequalities and achieve the same results for all men with prostate cancer,” the study leader said Dr. Brent Rose said in a journal news release.

Rose is an assistant professor of radiation medicine and applied medicine at the University of California in San Diego. It is also connected to the VA San Diego Healthcare System.

