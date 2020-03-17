‘Black Widow’ is delayed without a new release date

There was some hope that Black Widow would still make its May release date, but today broke the news that Disney is indefinitely pulling off the summer blockbuster of Marvel Studios.

While this is a bit annoying, even though Krishna’s widow has no new date, it is still an optimistic sign that the film will still be aptly released one day. Let me explain: Most other studios that have put their movies behind give them a relatively new date in the future. Why? Because they know they’re willing and ready to give it back as needed, or maybe the movies can be released directly to the video.

With Black Widow, I think that Marvel is probably waiting until the theaters are clearly 100% open for release again. Basically, they can’t give us a date because they don’t know when we can go back to the movie theater without thinking about it. It can be late in the summer or even later. With AMC and other theaters shutting their doors until it is safe for the wider public, it is understood that Black Widow is moving towards “an unexpected date in the future.”

Many other movies have begun to be released early on in streaming services, but they are (for the moment) films that have already been released in theaters. At this uncertain time it will be interesting to see if more and more unpublished films begin to pop up on the home screen. Frankly, I don’t want to see Black Widow in streaming services first, so I agree with my decision to postpone it until it’s safe for all of us to step out, and this move indicates that Marvel and Disney still want to give cinema a global push. In the end, it’s safe to see friends in a theater.

For anyone who is ecstatic for Black Widow, this is a good move in the end. We, in good conscience, cannot go out (especially now, and theaters are closed to many around the world) and who knows what may come next May. But why not just push it back and make sure all the fans are safe and able to enjoy the Black Widow? Until we know for sure a date, we have to wait and see when we finally see Natasha Romanoff’s past.

