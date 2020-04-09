Black Widow star Florence Pugh has blocked comments on Instagram following a large amount of bullying on a recent post.

The situation with the Black Widow star’s Instagram page started when she posted a picture of her boyfriend, Zack Braff and the dog the two raise together on Monday. Florence Pugh, unfortunately, had to shut down the comment section on the post soon after. The apparent reasoning for this was the vast majority of the comments on the picture were negative, bullying here and Zack Braff.

Earlier today, the Black Widow star posted a video on Instagram where she went into the cyberbullying and how she was not going to tolerate that on her page:

“I will not allow that behavior on my page. It makes me upset. It makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another — the world is aching. The world is dying, and a few of you decided to bully for no reason.”

You can see Florence Pugh’s full video below:

What do you all make of Florence Pugh’s post? Are you looking forward to seeing her in Black Widow? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Here is the official synopsis for Black Widow:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Directed by Cate Shortland from a script written by Eric Pearson based on a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, the film stars Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, Olivier Richters, and Rachel Weisz.

Black Widow is set to be released on November 6, 2020.

Source: Instagram

Trey Griffeth

Lover of video games, comics, and movies! Writer of all things that involve them!