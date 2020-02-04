Blackberry phones disappear from the market when production is discontinued

Sorry BlackBerry fans. The iconic full-keyboard smartphone may disappear again.

TCL Communication, the electronics company that manufactures BlackBerry smartphones, announced Monday that the partnership has ended and the sale of BlackBerry mobile devices will end in August.

TCL no longer has the right to “design, manufacture, or sell new BlackBerry devices,” the company said in a statement posted on Twitter.

TCL is not authorized to develop, manufacture or sell Blackberry devices (PA / AAP).

TCL will continue to support existing devices with customer and warranty service until 2022.

For BlackBerry fans, this could mean losing the chance to buy one of the devices that were once so popular that people nicknamed them “CrackBerries”.

It is unclear whether BlackBerry will partner with another manufacturing company to resell the devices.

The company did not immediately return a request for comment.

“For those of us at TCL Communication who were lucky enough to be working on BlackBerry Mobile, we would like to thank all of our partners, customers and the BlackBerry fan community for their support in recent years,” said TCL Communication in the statement ,

TCL Communication worked with BlackBerry to manufacture the KEY series smartphones, including the BlackBerry KEYonne Motion, KEY2 and KEY2 LE.

In addition to the keyboards, BlackBerry devices were also praised for the company’s respected security features.

BlackBerry itself may be a loss for keyboard enthusiasts, but for most of its business it no longer relies on mobile device sales.

Barack Obama holds up his Blackberry in 2014. (Getty)

The company stopped producing its own smartphones in 2016 and instead outsourced the production of the devices to production partners such as TCL Communication.

The decision was made in the face of falling phone sales – fewer new smartphone customers were served as the market became more saturated.

BlackBerry was also slow in touchscreen gaming, which resulted in Apple’s iPhone, Samsung’s Galaxy, and other Android devices getting lost.

Instead, BlackBerry focused on the more lucrative software business, especially for devices with cybersecurity and “Internet of Things” connectivity like cars.

While the company is still struggling to make profits in 2020, the strategy has helped bring BlackBerry back from the brink of failure just under a decade ago when investors were concerned about the company’s survival.

The BlackBerry share rose by around 1 percent after the smartphone announcement on Monday.