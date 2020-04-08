BlackBerry uncovers hacker tools that it says open data servers for ten years

TORONTO –

BlackBerry Ltd. says its researchers have discovered how China thieves have been searching for information from many of the world’s residents in a decade – most notably by cyber threats. security.

He said the attacks give hackers the ability to extract information from valuable data from computers using the Linux operating system, which is used for most of the world web servers and cloud servers.

The 44-page report published by BlackBerry says that five separate groups linked to the Chinese government have used some of the tips and methods to launch Linux systems for a decade.

“We’re not saying this is something new and all standing alone, and not being found,” BlackBerry CEO Eric Cornelius said in a phone interview Tuesday.

But, he said, BlackBerry acknowledges that the security industry has missed a significant portion of the technology available from a hacker hat group called WINNIT, which the company says is working. with the Chinese government.

Cornelius says “As a business, we have been focusing on Windows devices because they make the lion’s share of those devices out there,”

“But the adversaries are determined and the attack is on them. The. The. they see it all the time and, instead, we get to call out some of the new technologies they have used against Linux and even use the Android operating system to achieve their goals. “

Cornelius says the point of the Chinese backlash plan is to enhance, or steal, information that the United States claims is worth “several million dollars” in intellectual property.

“Who knows? If you were an intelligence agency, it would be impossible to do anything, “Cornelius said.” It is impossible to be clear (at cost). “

However, the BlackBerry report said, Linux is leading the back end of big data centers today.

“Linux runs business exchanges in New York, London and Tokyo, and almost all major tech and e-commerce companies are at it, including the likes of Google, Yahoo. , and Amazon, ”he said.

As for the implications for the Canadian government and businesses, Cornelius said, he was not aware of any accreditation because it was not his area of ​​expertise.

The Canadian Federal Center for Cyber ​​Security said in an email to Canadian Press that it is working with partners to monitor and deal with potential threats but it does not address specific circumstances. reaching.

The BlackBerry report states that an obstacle is worth stealing a tool based on software, which is not necessary but not considered a priority.

Cornelius says the WINNIT hacking team was able to steal certificates that showed up to the product, and use the certificate to pretend to be an adware rather than a major software bug that has been tampered with try.

Cornelius, who is the chief executive of BlackBerry’s product development division, a position he had previously held at Cylance before he was acquired by the Waterloo, Ont.

Microsoft and Google, which runs the Android operating system, did not immediately comment on the BlackBerry report.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2020.