[#blackexcellenceweekend:-bet,-naacp-graphic-awards-and-abff-to-shell-out-tribute-to-us-in-the-exact-weekend]

Now that the Oscars and most important awards displays are out of the way, the American Black Film Pageant and the NAACP are bringing us the recognition we deserve—not by requiring us to check with for a seat at the desk, but rather making our personal with the ABFF Honors and the 51st Picture Awards having place this weekend in Los Angeles.

Even Stevie Question can see that the Oscars and other awards exhibits however lack seasoning, but this #BlackExcellenceWeekend is likely to be reminiscent of a black loved ones reunion with its reasonable share of line dances and correctly seasoned foods. For the Picture Awards on Saturday, we’ll be coming together to showcase the breadth of excellence across film, television, music, social justice, media, art, and literature, when the ABFF Honors, on Sunday, will concentrate on highlighting the operate of enjoyment field legends and artists who are continuing to make a important impact in the world of film and Tv.

This 12 months, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, a woman of and for the individuals, will be obtaining the President’s Award in the course of the Image Awards. The new music, natural beauty and vogue mogul has blessed our ears, faces and general high quality of life, and this honor will acknowledge her philanthropy and community assistance. The Root’s incredibly very own Damon Younger, of Really Smart Brothas, is nominated for his debut book in the “Outstanding Literary Function – nonfiction” group. The ABFF Honors will emphasize the work of Lena Waithe, Cynthia Orivo, Jamie Foxx and also fork out homage to The Wire with their Vintage Tv Award.

As a people today we have always been recognized to consider our lemons and convert them into lemonade, a person that not only quenches our thirst, but revitalizes our spirits to continue to keep pushing regardless of our challenges. We’re not only chatting about the issue, we’re actively getting the alter we want to see. Right here at The Root we’ve also ongoing to generate The Root 100 because we believe that in honoring and offering flowers to those people in an array of fields who are executing the do the job. And we’re keeping that recognition likely with the inaugural launch of the Skippies.

Jeff Friday, the founder and CEO of ABFF Ventures, reported that “in a 12 months of stellar productions showcasing standout performances by African Individuals, it is fitting that the 2020 award season conclude by our group honoring its possess.” Scott Mills, president of Bet Networks, which is airing the display, reminded us that “both the NAACP and Bet Networks share the exact same values and commitment to our local community and its social influence.” Mills manufactured it clear that BET’s participation furthers the company’s mission to “entertain, engage, and empower.”

There’s a unique emotion that comes from remaining celebrated by your own community. That “we see you” not only validates your perform, but tends to make you A) recognize that you are walking in your objective and B) that people sleepless evenings have been not in vain. Maya Angelou advised us that we’d often rise even with any circumstance and all those words and phrases ring correct day to day that ends in Y. We really don’t get much being lackluster, so for us excellence is not an act, it is a behavior.



The 51st NAACP Picture Awards will air reside on Guess on February 22 at 8pm EST, and the ABFF Honors will be held on February 23 in Los Angeles.