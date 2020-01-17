Blackhawks “Brandon Saad” ready to go “might return versus Maple Leafs

TORONTO – Two days shy of a month since his ugly-looking ankle injury on December 19 in Winnipeg, Brandon Saad returned to Blackhawks’ full training Friday.

He could possibly participate in the Maple Leafs on Saturday against the line-up.

“I am in good shape and ready to go,” Saad said.

Coach Jeremy Colliton said that Friday no decision had been made about playing Saad on Saturday, but implied that it is very likely that he will play at least one of the three remaining games for the All-Star break.

The 27-year-old attacker had never missed more than four games in one of his seven previous NHL seasons, so the absence of 12 games and counting was an unknown and not particularly pleasant experience.

“It’s hard to sit at home and watch,” he said. “Spiritually speaking, most of the season stays. Because you go ice rink every day, you are rehabilitating (and) you love the boys, it almost feels like you are training in the summer or the season is over. But there is still a lot of hockey to play. “

The Hawks did shockingly well without him and won eight of those 12 games. Saad was the other wing for the first weeks of the Jonathan Toews-Dominik Kubalik first line, and that duo has exploded even more – in one of the hottest in the competition – without him.

Nevertheless, the Hawks will undoubtedly benefit from Saad’s return, as he was arguably the most reliable puck carrier and opportunity generator during the first two months.

Saad still leads the entire team forward in an attempt to make a shot at the ice and is in second place (behind Kubalik) in the chance of a score on the ice.

“He has been great for us all year round,” said Colliton. “Very strong on the puck, and he can carry it from zone to zone. It’s a big advantage for our defensive, just because when it gets somewhere above the dots – usually in the “D” zone – it somehow comes to an end. That really helps us, and he produced for us. It doesn’t seem to matter who he plays with, he produces. “

The latter point is important, because it seems unlikely that Saad will now return to the first line. Colliton actually called him “a good piece to move.”

The third line wing next to Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat, quietly occupied by the traditional David Kampf center, is a logical landing site.

Drake Caggiula, who missed his concussion for two months, said his free time helped him work on and improve his game in a way that he would not have had time for if he was healthy. Saad did not enjoy a period of practice as long as Caggiula, but was able to work on his upper body strength.

“You really don’t have much time during the season, it’s more maintenance, so I feel strong, I feel good,” Saad said. “And then work on the ice again, you work with the skill trainer and that aspect of the game. So they are different ways, you just try to improve what you can. “

The moral impact of Saad’s return may be just as great as the tangible one.

“We have made some big steps as a team,” Toews said. “When we start bringing back some of our most important guys in the line-up – Saader is one of them – it will only give us a boost.”

Note: The Hawks reminded 21-year-old rookie Thursday of the AHL brandon Hagel. He was able to make his NHL debut before the break. “(We) certainly brought him here with the intention that he would come in at some point,” Colliton said.