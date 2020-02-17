[blackhawks-conclude-prolonged,-discouraging-highway-trip-with-an-additional-loss-to-jets]

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Blackhawks had been ideal at dwelling in the visitor’s locker space Sunday at Bell MTS Place, taking up residence for the second time in a 7 days and third time this winter season.

The script on the ice was, significantly less humorously, also really the very same: a strong first period of time dissolved into weak second and third durations and a intestine-punch loss versus the Jets, this time by a 3-2 score.

“It’s difficult, it stings suitable now,” Patrick Kane mentioned. “We converse about playing superior in the next durations, we want to be a superior next-interval crew… And just have not been capable to do that significantly this year.”

“You see a crew like Winnipeg, they hang onto the puck, they command it, they make you get it off them instead of supplying it away, and it is been definitely thriving versus us.”

The Hawks will return from their season-extensive 5-sport road trip, which commenced in deja vu fashion with a blown 2- guide in a five-two reduction to the Jets, acquiring acquired just two details in the standings through a 1-four- report.

The way it happened is even additional challenging to swallow: they led in four of the five online games and outshot the Canucks 49-20 in the other.

“No question, disappointing to have a lot more details from the trip,” Jeremy Colliton claimed. “Ultimately, we had a few games that were being acceptable and two that weren’t good adequate. We will need additional than that to get the points we have to have.”

On Sunday, Kane retained the Hawks afloat for 40 minutes — he banked in a centering pass off Ryan Carpenter for the opener, then completed off a stunning passing engage in with Jonathan Toews and Dominik Kubalik to tie the match 2-two late in the next time period — but couldn’t get over an unfortunate instant in the 3rd.

The Jets’ eventual winning purpose deflected off Alex DeBrincat’s adhere up high and floated around a rattled Corey Crawford, who immediately clamored for an interference simply call. Colliton afterwards mentioned he didn’t really feel there was ample proof to warrant a problem.

The recreation was also the very first in the NHL this time with zero penalty calls Kane named that absence of ability plays “pretty unrealistic.”