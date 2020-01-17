Blackhawks ’Drake Caggiula is coming out of the concussion even better than ever before

MONTREAL – Drake Caggiula collected a loose puck along the boards, defended a defender, made a smooth move through two more, cut to the high slit and hit the pole on a blazing wrist shot.

As soon as his service ended, Caggiula sat on the couch in Ottawa on Tuesday and thought back to his two months off with a concussion, which he practiced a lot while waiting for his symptoms to fade completely.

“[That piece] exactly reminded me of an exercise we did in practice,” Caggiula said Wednesday. “It’s funny how it works.”

Indeed, the concussion that had almost ended the Caggiula season has now indirectly made the remaining three months even better.

The many weeks of practice in December turned into what was essentially a mid-season training camp for the 25-year-old winger.

“In the off season there are a number of things that you may not have to think about which you should work on,” he said. “As the season begins, you begin to acknowledge,” OK, this is where I need some work. “It’s hard to get that time and that practice in the season.”

“But because I was injured, I was able to watch many individual movies and find parts of the game that I can work on and that I can improve, and practice for about five or six weeks. Now that I am in those scenarios and those situations on the ice, I feel much more confident. “

And what was he working on?

“Puck protection is probably the biggest thing,” he said. “Everywhere on the ice rink, find ways to control the puck and protect the puck from other people’s sticks. And then I worked on many skills around the net – just getting pucks on the net from tight areas, bad corners – and creating opportunities from the boards. “

Caggiula has never been a star score in the NHL, but he has two qualities that make him important to the hawks.

First, it is versatile enough to function well in every role. He and Andrew Shaw would be the two Swiss hawks’ pocket knives this year; while Shaw still has a concussion, the return of Caggiula has made the work of coach Jeremy Colliton a lot easier.

Caggiula has started the first line with Jonathan Toews and Dominik Kubalik,

but also filled in on the second line by Alex Nylander-Ryan Carpenter and the fourth line by Matthew Highmore-Zack Smith when Patrick Kane doubled with Toews.

“[Caggiula] just gives us a slightly different look,” Colliton said Wednesday. “When we turn those two boys, Kaner and Jules, the Carpenter line suddenly looks a bit different.”

And second, he has enough athletics and creeping creativity to make his own shot – and the shots of others – in the attacking zone, rather than just without hurry.

He demonstrated that capability during the aforementioned game against the senators, and he did this again twice in Montreal on Wednesday – he forced a behind-the-net turnover by Canadiens goalkeeper Charlie Lindgren and founded Smith for the opening goal, then shot beyond Lindgren on a solo counterattack later.

His advanced stats are not in the charts in his four games since he returned from an injury.

He has been on ice for 64 of the Hawks’ shot attempts, as opposed to only 37 by opponents. His score-chance ratio was a low 42.1 percent for his concussion, but since then it has improved to 64.6 percent.

And Caggiula can be traced back to his many patient practice days, while the rest of the team played every other evening.

“I don’t feel passive there,” he said. “I feel like I’m taking control and making plays.”