Blackhawks ’Drake Caggiula, Jonathan Toews united by North Dakota college hockey roots

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Hidden somewhere in Blackhawks winger Drake Caggiula’s possessions is a signed photo of Jonathan Toews – a Christmas gift from Caggiula’s aunt during his freshman year at the University of North Dakota.

No, not Hawks legend Jonathan Toews – North Dakota legend Jonathan Toews.

“It says,” Good luck with UND and a good number, “or something like that,” Caggiula said Monday. “I have it in my room, still at home, but I don’t even know if he remembers.”

On Tuesday he received his answer: No, Toews cannot remember that specific photo. But the Hawks captain is certainly aware of his alma mater connection with his current linemate.

“(We are talking about) how coaches were, how the program was back then in North Dakota,” Toews said. “We have shared many similar experiences, so it’s nice to have someone like that. It is clear that that place meant a lot to us in our hockey education. “

The hockey program of North Dakota, one of the best in the country, has yielded a huge number of NHL views. From 2005 to 2007, Toews played with future NHL stars T.J. Oshie, Travis Zajac and Drew Stafford – and was coached by Dave Hakstol – in two teams that reached the NCAA Frozen Four.

Toews also joined Team Canada during the World Championships of those years, on a selection that otherwise consisted almost exclusively of Canadian junior players. That caught the attention of 12-year-old Caggiula, who was looking at home in the suburbs of Toronto.

“For the most part, everyone played in the (Canadian Hockey League), and I knew that,” Caggiula said. “I was like:” Who is this college kid, and what is this school all about? “I looked it up and just said,” One day, if I could play at the university, I’d like to play there and follow in its footsteps. “

Six years later, that dream came true: the boy from Ontario was on his way to an American university.

He chose to wear No. 9, the same number that Toews had worn, and part of both of their Hawks numbers today (19 for Toews, 91 for Caggiula). During his first year – a relatively challenging year in terms of production – he received that Toews gift, which he has saved since then.

His career started. In his senior season in 2015-16, Caggiula had 51 points in 39 games, won a national championship and was named the most outstanding player in the NCAA tournament, despite playing on the same line as Brock Boeser and Nick Schmaltz. He is still in third place in school history in winning goals.

The Caggiula outbreak launched a bidding war between 10 NHL teams for its professional services. The Hawks was one of 10 and Toews was of course recruited to call and recruit Caggiula.

Toews does not remember the signed photo, but he does remember that phone call, especially since Caggiula eventually signed with the Oilers instead.

The sloppy, multi-faceted wing was exchanged for the Hawks last season, entered the dressing room and found its stall right next to Toews – where it still stands today. It was the first thing the new teammates attached to.

“He immediately took care of me and started to help me,” Caggiula said. “I didn’t really tell him that he was my favorite player who grew up later, but I think he knows that now, and it was great fun.”

Caggiula keeps in touch with the North Dakota program through social media and his old coaches and provides updates to Toews. Those updates have been quite exciting lately, as the UND 2019-20 team is currently number 1 in the nation – ahead of Ian Mitchell’s seventh ranked University of Denver team and Evan Barratt’s ninth ranked Penn State team .

Caggiula and Toews also often exchange stories from their student days, which, despite the fact that they have been separated for almost ten years, often look quite similar.

“We are talking about different bars that we went to,” Caggiula said. “There is a restaurant called the red pepper that is an important part of North Dakota. We are talking about the dressing room and the arena, various cities where we would play and all that stuff.”

Caggiula’s return from concussion has boosted the recent success of Blackhawks, and his production has all come across Toews.AP photos

Memories also appear regularly on the NHL circuit. In Arizona they saw several fans in green UND sweaters walking around their hotel and arena.

And for the Tuesday night game in St. Paul, a manageable five-hour drive from the campus, they expected a significant turnout from UND fans based on past experiences.

Those fans not only saw Toews and Caggiula in the same team, but on the same glowing first line, driven by the recent explosion of Dominik Kubalik and also by the unmistakable chemistry of Toews and Caggiula. For example, since joining the Hawks, Caggiula has outpaced opponents 22-16 when playing with Toews. He is scored 14-7 if he is not standing next to him.

Caggiula’s former idolatry of Toews has evolved to mutual respect – although Toews threw a few light-hearted punches when he realized Tuesday how Caggiula had admired him.

However, once the joke was over, he made it clear that the story meant a lot to him – just like his development at UND.

“You don’t think you have such an influence on young players,” Toews said. “But when I was in high school, I no doubt looked up to boys like Zach Parise and Drew Stafford. You look up at those boys and put them on a pedestal. It is cool to think that you are sometimes in that position. “